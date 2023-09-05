A new Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Fundamentals of Conservation & Sustainability in Agriculture Certification is now available on the iCEV testing platform.

The certification, created in collaboration with the USDA NRCS and the Texas Corn Producers (TCP), verifies individuals have obtained exceptional knowledge and skills in the areas of conservation and sustainability of various natural resources, including soil, water, air, plants and animals.

