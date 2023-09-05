A new Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Fundamentals of Conservation & Sustainability in Agriculture Certification is now available on the iCEV testing platform.
The certification, created in collaboration with the USDA NRCS and the Texas Corn Producers (TCP), verifies individuals have obtained exceptional knowledge and skills in the areas of conservation and sustainability of various natural resources, including soil, water, air, plants and animals.
As the USDA’s primary private lands conservation agency, the NRCS generates, manages and shares the data, technology and standards that enable landowners and managers, as well as conservation partners, to make decisions informed by objective, reliable science.
The iCEV course curriculum is largely based on NRCS research, scientific information and best management practices for conserving and preserving natural resources.
“Understanding natural resources helps raise awareness about the importance of conserving them for future generations,” NRCS Texas State Conservationist Kristy Oates said. “This knowledge can contribute to increased interest in conservation careers, economic growth and the development of technologies that utilize natural resources efficiently.”
TCP said it is also excited about the partnership.
“Texas Corn Producers is excited to be a part of developing this opportunity for the next generation to gain an understanding of agriculturists’ commitment to conserving natural resources,” TCP Advertising, Promotion and Education Committee Chair Kyla Hamilton said. “Working with NRCS and iCEV, this certification uniquely equips students with the foundational knowledge of how agriculturists work to leave our land better than before.”
The course is targeted toward high school agricultural science students, but learners at any stage of their education or career can sign up for the certification program.
To earn the certification, candidates must pass a 100-question exam.
The testing platform offers optional study materials designed to prepare individuals to earn the certification.
The Fundamentals of Conservation & Sustainability in Agriculture Certification prepares earners for a meaningful and important career of conserving the environment and natural resources through sustainable agricultural practices that will help feed the growing world.
Career opportunities in natural resources are expected to grow in the coming years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which predicts there will be approximately 7,800 job openings each year for the environmental scientists and specialists.
Opportunities include forest and conservation technicians, conservation scientists, environmental restoration planners and sustainability analysts.
