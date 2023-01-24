As a veteran senator in the Texas Legislature, Wharton County’s new representative got the call to chair the Finance Committee this session.
Starting her seventh term, Joan Huffman, R-Houston, also heads up a special Redistricting Committee and is a senior senator on the Criminal Justice Committee.
Last week, Huffman announced the senate’s base budget had been introduced in Senate Bill 1.
“The state’s commitment to fiscal responsibility has paid major dividends and the Texas economy is booming,” Huffman said. “We have an obligation to the people of Texas to continue our state’s incredible trajectory by making investments that will keep Texas as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Calling for $288.7 billion in total spending with $130.1 billion of that in the General Fund, SB 1 places $15 billion in reserve funds be designated for property tax relief with $3 billion going to raise the homestead exemption from the $40,000 just approved by voters in last election to $70,000.
House Bill 1, the Texas House budget proposal filed by House Appropriations Chair Greg Bonnen, calls for $15 billion in property tax relief as well, but does not currently include the homestead exemption.
The proposed senate budget also calls for $4.6 billion in support of Operation Lone Star, the state’s effort to stop trafficking and illegal immigration at the Rio Grande River and $350 million is proposed for law enforcement funding in rural areas.
For higher education, $9.24 billion to fund enrollment is proposed and $30.5 billion for highway planning, design, construction and maintenance.
The Texas Tribune reported last week that “lawmakers would have an unprecedented $188.2 billion available for general spending – a historic 26.3% increase from the current biennium,” according to the projections of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a former Wharton County senator.
The proposal will still have go through hearings, prioritizations and no doubt compromises before being approved by the senate as a whole. It would then have to be matched to the Texas House proposal before any final expenditure plan could be delivered to Gov. Gregg Abbott.
The Senate reconvened Tuesday to start work on the budget and other bills.
As an attorney, Huffman worked as a Harris County prosecutor and was twice elected 183rd Criminal District judge in Harris County before claiming a senate post in 2008.
Huffman’s District 17 covers Wharton County along with all of Colorado, Jackson and Matagorda counties as well as portions of Brazoria, Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties.
Prior to last summer’s redistricting, which was led by Huffman, Wharton County fell into District 18 which is represented by Lois Kolkhorst.
