Satterfield confessed to Texas Rangers

Robert Allen Satterfield, in suit and tie, is escorted from the Wharton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon following court proceedings in his capital murder trial.

 Joe Southern

According to court testimony, Robert Allen Satterfield, who is being tried for the murder of 4-year-old Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., confessed to killing the boy and his parents to Texas Rangers.

Texas Ranger David Chauvin testified that Satterfield admitted shooting the family members and burning their bodies in a burn pit on the property of Henry Floyd near Burr. His testimony included audio and video recordings of interviews he did with Satterfield.

