Hanna Vandiver, missing from College Station in 2022, was born on Oct. 31, 2007 and is now 15 years-old.
Vandiver is a Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, five feet tall and weighing 150 lbs.
Anyone having information on Vandiver should contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678, or call 1-800-THE-LOST.
The College Station Police Department can be reached at 979-764-3600.
