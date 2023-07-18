Truck fire ties up Hwy. 71, no injuries

Firefighters of El Campo Volunteer Fire Department extinguish a semi-truck blaze on Monday night, just south of El Campo.

 Photo by Joshua Reese

No one was hurt Monday night when a semi-truck carrying corn burst into flame on Hwy. 71 just south of U.S. 59.

Fire officials suspect mechanical failure, possibly involving the rear brakes, may have sparked the blaze which appeared to have started near the rear axle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.