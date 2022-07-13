Blazing hot: Dry conditions lead to grass fires

A wildfire destroying about 10 acres on CR 315 Monday morning could have been worse, officials say, as shown by the rolling flames of a 300-acre runaway blaze near Columbus later that afternoon.
El Campo and Louise VFDs were among those answering the call for help Monday afternoon, racing north on Highway 71 into Colorado County’s CR 103 just north of the Robert R. Wells Jr. airport.
The blaze, which forced the closure of Highway 71 North, “started by an electrical problem, power line,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said.
El Campo, Louise, Danevang, East Bernard, Hungerford and Wharton VFDs in Wharton County answered Colorado County’s call for help, sending six brush/grass trucks, one engine, a tanker and a command vehicle. They, along with firefighters from Jackson, Lavaca, Austin, and Fort Bend counties, joined Colorado County and Texas A&M Forest service to battle wildfire in already scorching temperatures.
“All fire departments worked very well, the Wharton County fire departments worked really well and did a great job. The amount of resources on scene was big,” George said, adding that in addition to standard firefighting equipment, “Firefighters with bulldozers and other equipment (were there along with) fixed wing aircraft and a large helicopter doing water and the pink fire retardant drops.”
Listed by the Texas Forest Service as the “Dry Rice” blaze, the wildfire south of Columbus had consumed more than 300 acres as of 9:30 p.m. Monday. At that point, the fire was just 60% contained.
“There were homes and business in the area, no homes or business were lost or threatened,” George said.
El Campo crews rolled toward the fire around 3:30 p.m. Monday staying until Colorado County crews were confident they had the blaze contained shortly before 9 p.m.
“There is a good chance the same type of incident could happen here, there is not much difference in the type of land and grasses that were burning in Colorado County that are in our area. The grass is very dry and with the wind and heat we could have the same type of fire in Wharton County,” George said.
“All citizens of El Campo and Wharton County (need) to make sure they do not burn anything at this time. It is illegal to have an outside fire in the city limits of El Campo,” he added.
El Campo and the rest of Wharton County is considered in extreme danger of wildfire, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index monitored by TFS. On the zero to 800 scale with zero being super saturated and 800 completely dry, Wharton County’s soil averaged 682 as of press time. At 500, an area is considered in extreme danger of wildfire, needing about five inches of slow soaking rain before becoming supersaturated.
The wettest portion of Wharton County at the far southwest portion of the county measured 526 KBDI while the driest (most of the center and western portions of the county north of U.S. 59) hit 751.
The Texas Forest Service reported 46 active fires Tuesday, consuming more than 15,830 acres on the first day of the week.
The largest single blaze, the Blanket Fire, Monday had rolled over about 5,900 acres in Brooks County southeast of Falfurrias.
South of Hillje, a quick response from El Campo and Louise VFDs kept a hay bale fire off CR 315 from becoming a threat to nearby homes, quickly circling the perimeter as heavy equipment was used to pull apart more than a dozen round bales that had ignited.
“We got it pretty quick,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Chief Jimmy George Jr. said. “A bearing on the hay baler caused the fire,”
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
El Campo VFD sent five units and 14 firefighters to assist LVFD crews around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
At the Colorado County blaze, 17 Wharton County volunteers responded, six from El Campo, three from Louise, and two each from Danevang, Wharton, East Bernard and Hungerford VFDs.
