Wharton County Republican Party gears up for mid-term elections

The Wharton County Republican Party met in Wharton on Monday, July 13, to organize and make plans for the upcoming months leading to the November election.
Approximately 30 people came to offer their services to help get out the vote. Stan Kitzman, the Republican nominee for Texas House District 85, and numerous elected county officials were in attendance.
Newly elected WCRP Chair Domingo Montalvo Jr. called the meeting to order with a prayer and pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. The new secretary is Sarah Hudgins of Wharton; Paul Barrett of El Campo will remain as vice chair; and Marilyn Solodak of East Bernard will remain treasurer.
New offices created and filled are Public Information Officer Chris Barbee of El Campo and Media Relations, headed by Merle Hudgins of Wharton. New positions will be vice precinct chairs to assist precinct chairs. Committees to head fundraising and get-out-the-vote will be announced at the next meeting. Volunteers are needed.
Montalvo stressed the need for a WCRP headquarters in either Wharton or El Campo where political signs and gifts can be obtained.
Due to 2020 U.S. Census, precinct lines have changed. New maps are being obtained so precinct chairs will know who is in their precinct to help with get-out-the-vote.
The following precinct chairs are in place:
101: Merle R Hudgins, wcrpusatx77@gmail.com;
102: George Stephenson gstep1180@gmail.com;
103: Mike Potter, potter311@yahoo.com;
201: Marilyn Sodolak, msodalak323@gmail.com;
202: Earl Yackel, eayackel@gmail.com;
203: Howard Singleton, singletonlaw@sbcglobal.net;
301: Chris Barbee, charbee1977@sbcglobal.net;
302: Paul Barrett, pgbaret247@att.net;
303: Vacant;
401: Vacant;
402: Keith Bram, keithbram@gmail.com;
403: Steven Armour, ssa1@afponyfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.