Council gives thumbs up to farmers market

The Wharton County Farmers Market got the green thumbs up from the Wharton City Council to operate in Guffey Park on Saturdays from April 9 to June 25.
The council also granted permission for the market to sell alcohol and to have glass containers on site.
Kodi Keiler, president of the farmers market, went before the council on Feb. 28 to make the request.
“We have vendors that have signed up that have sent in applications, like wineries and stuff, that asked if they could be able to sell there, and then I’m also asking to allow glass containers,” she said.
Keiler said the alcohol, primarily wine, would likely be sold in bottles but would not be consumed on site.
“It also for other things … a lot of jams and jellies and honey and all, that come in glass containers,” she said.
Keiler was asked if the market had to have a license from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. She said no, but the individual sellers of alcoholic beverages would.
“As long as the person selling it is good. You see that as a problem? I mean most people are gonna have that, right? Or they wouldn’t be in the business,” Councilmember Terry Freese said.
Keiler said proof of a TABC license would be part of the application to sell in the market.
The council unanimously approved the request, with Councilmember Russell Machann absent.
Temporary trailer OK’d
Later in the meeting, developer David Bowlin sought permission to keep a temporary trailer on site where his Chapel Creek Investments is preparing to build multifamily housing at 398 Hamilton St. and/or 1113 College St.
“So, there is a temporary trailer sitting on that site,” he said. “Today, it is unoccupied. We’re about a week away from getting a building permit. And when we have a building permit we will have a superintendent on site for layout safety. And our plan is to move that trailer further away from Richmond (Road) to the back. Actually, I’d like to get it out of sight.”
He said the 30-foot RV would double as a construction office and toilet, eliminating the need for portable toilets on site.
“We’ll get all the necessary hookups for that regarding temporary sewer, etc. It’s going to be used as a portable toilet. But we’re trying to do that instead of having portable toilets,” he said.
He said he expects to break ground and start construction within two weeks. He asked that the trailer stay on site for nine months, but the council unanimously approved six months, at which time he can ask for an extension if he needs it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.