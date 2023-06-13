After a quick comment from Wharton County’s Sheriff Shannon Srubar, commissioners approved a $8,440 department grant application looking to supplement its aging bullet proof vests.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department wanted to apply for a FY 2023 Bullet Proof Vest Partnership with the Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant, if awarded, would cover half of the costs of replacing aging vests and help outfit new recruits with equipment.
“Many people don’t know that the life expectancy of a bullet proof vest is five years. That is the vest manufacturer’swarranty. As you can imagine the panels, made of tightly woven fabric, take a beating as far as wear and tear. Sweat, rain and dust all play a role in determining the warranty,” Srubar said.
“If awarded, this grant will allow the WCSO to receive half reimbursement for every vest that we purchase during the grant cycle. There are many ways that this office has funded vests in the past. They include using forfeiture funds, county funds and with the assistance of the Wharton County 100 Club. Not only do we purchase vests for new hires, but as the five-year warranties expire for current deputies, we ensure to get those replaced as well,” he added.
Srubar reports the average cost per vest is about $1,000.
“This doesn’t mean that we’re going out and purchasing $8,000 worth of vests today,” he said.
The grant can also be applied to county constable office needs.
The 3-0 vote to approve the grant was made with County Judge Phillip Spenrath and Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews not present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.