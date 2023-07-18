High temps, thirsty land signal fire danger

Small chances of rain finally return to the forecast this weekend, and firefighters say it wouldn’t hurt to hope or pray for it. It’s getting mighty dangerous out there.
With Wharton County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) crossing 500, a burn ban will be instituted automatically at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. At 500, the county is considered in extreme danger of wildfire needing five inches of slow, steady rain to fully saturate soil.
“We’re praying for the rain that’s supposed to be coming this weekend,” El Campo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jimmy George Jr. said Tuesday.
If no rain falls this weekend, the county is expected to return to a burn ban next Monday with excessive heat and light winds quickly drying soil.
The department doused a small grass fire Monday evening on Hwy. 71 North near the intersection of CR 385, one believed to have been caused by a passing vehicle.
Overall, county residents have remained mindful of the danger so far this summer, officials say.
If a runaway causes property damage or hurts anyone, the person who lit the initial fire can be held criminally and civilly liable.
Louise VFD responded to a small brush/trash fire Monday afternoon at 405 Market when homeowners burning a mixture items had the blaze grow beyond comfortable levels.
The public in that area have been especially cautious this summer officials said.
The driest areas in Wharton County are currently east of the City of Wharton to Hungerford and the far northwest corner of the county headed towards Speaks according to KBDI measurements.
The Wharton Volunteer Fire Department has been responding to East Wharton County calls although, luckily, there have been very few made to the department, mostly consisting of trash fires, WFD Captain Paul Maldonado said.
South of Danevang remains the wettest portion of the county as of Tuesday.
Heat warnings continue through Friday with rain chances between 20 and 40 percent this coming weekend.
