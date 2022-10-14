Local DAR participates in National Day of Service

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Comfort Wood Chapter put together gift baskets to give to first responders. Pictured from the left are William Griffiths, Linda Bubela, Sarah Hudgins, Nancy Kacal, Denise Raybon, Betty Leach, Carroll Griffiths, and Debra Hamman. Not pictured Hazel Foltyn.

 Submitted photo

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution each year designates Oct. 11 as National Day of Service.

Comfort Wood Chapter chose Wharton County first responders and Hazmatt 66 Fire Department of Houston as their choice. Members gathered at the Wharton County Historical Museum with all types of snacks. They made gift baskets under the leadership of Chair Teri Mund. Cards of thanks were written by the second graders of Faith Christian Academy.

