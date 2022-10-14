Local DAR participates in National Day of Service

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution each year designates Oct. 11 as National Day of Service.
Comfort Wood Chapter chose Wharton County first responders and Hazmatt 66 Fire Department of Houston as their choice. Members gathered at the Wharton County Historical Museum with all types of snacks. They made gift baskets under the leadership of Chair Teri Mund. Cards of thanks were written by the second graders of Faith Christian Academy.
Deliveries were made by Regent Sarah Hudgins to Hazmat 66 Fire Department of Houston, East Bernard, Wharton and Hungerford. Denise Raybon delivered to the Texas Highway Department, Nancy Kacal delivered to El Campo, and Debra Hamman and Hazel Foltyn delivered to Boling, Glen Flora, Louise and Danevang. Members Betty Leach, Linda Bubela, and Carroll Griffiths along with William Griffiths all participated in filling the baskets, putting in decorating each basket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.