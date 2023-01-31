The Wharton City Council formally called for its May 6 election at the Jan. 23 council meeting.

It will be a joint election with the Wharton County Elections Department. Applicants for election must file with the city secretary’s office by Feb. 17. Council members Clifford Jackson, Terry Freese, and Russell Machann are up for election this year. Jackson, Freese, and Machann said they will seek reelection.

