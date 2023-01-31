The Wharton City Council formally called for its May 6 election at the Jan. 23 council meeting.
It will be a joint election with the Wharton County Elections Department. Applicants for election must file with the city secretary’s office by Feb. 17. Council members Clifford Jackson, Terry Freese, and Russell Machann are up for election this year. Jackson, Freese, and Machann said they will seek reelection.
In a related matter, on Jan. 18 the Wharton ISD Board of Trustees set its election for May 6. Seats belonging to Sherrell Speer, Fred Johnson, and Curtis Evans are open. All three men said they are undecided if they will seek reelection. Candidate applications must be turned into the Wharton ISD administrative office by Feb. 17.
The city council started off its meeting by hearing a complaint during public comment. Kaye McKlaine, who is unhappy about money being spent to create a new logo for Wharton, said she cannot get a straight answer from anyone regarding the logo.
“I got in touch with all of the council members and the mayor via email, except one of you doesn’t have an email … So for those of you who did respond to us, you all gave us very different answers, which is confusing,” she said. “For those of you who chose not to respond to us, that’s unacceptable. Your job as council and mayor is to address the concerns and questions of the community. So ignoring us or passing the buck to someone else, instead of personally responding to us is unacceptable.
“If we can’t get on the same page about something as small and simple as a logo, then we’re in big trouble. We want an official statement released by the entire council clarifying exactly what this logo is going to be used for. (Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director) Josh Owens personally told me that this is going to be a replacement for the current city logo. In fact, he spent 45 minutes telling me that, and he has been quoted in the paper multiple times saying that as well. What Councilman Freese told me is that this is not going to be used as a new town logo, that it will be used as a logo for WEDCO. So which is it? And who’s running the show here?”
By law, the council could not respond to her.
The first agenda item was an update by Sam Lilley with GrantWorks regarding the downtown revitalization projects funded by a Community Development Block Grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“So let me mention the contract, the board amount was $350,000. And this was for a downtown revitalization program and that includes improvements to sidewalks, curbs, driveways, and some ADA improvements as well,” he said.
Lilley explained that because it’s a HUD program executed through Texas Department of Agriculture that the project must meet certain low-income guidelines.
“To the greatest extent feasible, grant recipients must direct economic opportunities generated by the CDBG funds to low and very low-income persons,” he said.
He said priority in awarding contracts should be given to “Section 3” low-income businesses, and they in turn must hire a certain number of employees that qualify as Section 3 workers.
“So for the businesses to be Section 3, there are a few criteria with which they can apply to HUD. First is to be owned by a low-income person, and that has specific designations, next is to be owned by a Section 8 assisted housing resident. And then lastly, would be 75% of labor hours for the business are performed by Section 3 workers,” Lilley said.
Austin Howell of Boy Scout Troop 326 went before the council to get approval to refurbish the signs at the historic railroad depot for his Eagle Scout project.
“Now I have here the old one,” he said, holding up a dilapidated sign. “And last night I did a few rough drafts. And this is the one we came up with a yellow text over black with the train in the middle, and text overhead. And what I wanted from you today is approval for this project.”
The council approved it and City Manager Joseph Pace asked that he come back with photos of the completed project for him to sign off.
Public Works Director Anthony Arcidiacono received permission from the council to purchase a used asphalt machine for $30,000.
“We think it’d be a great starter for our Street Department to be able to start paving hotmix asphalt roads in-house,” he said.
He said the machine is a slightly used 2009 Volvo model.
“A new pavement machine costs anywhere from $250,000 to $400,000. I got prices to rent one at $18,000 a month. We found this one for $30,000 and slightly used, so I think it’d be a great investment,” he said.
Arcidiacono said he already has a trainer lined up to teach his crew how to use the machine.
Arcidiacono also requested ratification of an expenditure for emergency sewer line repair on the 500 block of East Alabama.
“We went to go repair a service line and the actual main started falling apart on the guys and with it being an old concrete road that’s about eight inches thick they had a pipe burst from manhole to manhole from Olive to Walnut on East Alabama,” he said.
The emergency repair was unanimously approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.