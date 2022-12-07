El Campo police say they’ve found one of the men responsible for the bullets zipping through a child’s birthday party Nov. 26.
Two adult women were hit by the gunfire. One was struck in the right thigh the other received a minor injury, grazed on a finger, and reportedly refused medical care. Neither of the two children between ages four and seven in attendance were injured.
Authorities haven’t said who in the group of about 10 adults gathered in the front yard for the party may have been the target.
Monday morning, 21-year-old Isaac Ray Lopez of El Campo was served a single warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the case. Lopez was already in custody at the Wharton County Jail facing charges of marijuana possession, threatening to publish intimate visual material, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, assault of a police officer, and tampering with physical evidence when the new warrant was served at 10:48 a.m.
Lopez remained in the county jail in lieu of $204,000 in bonds as of press time.
El Campo police aren’t saying much about the arrest.
“All I can say is the investigation indicated Lopez was involved in this incident. The case is still under investigation and we believe there are additional suspects,” El Campo Police Department Lt. Russell Urban said.
Officers believe two shooters standing on the roadway fired at least five shots and possibly far more.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously share information via the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or via the agency’s P3 app. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and grand injury indictment of wanted felons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.