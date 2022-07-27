WEDCO approves funding for new logo

Wharton Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Owens, left, and board president Freddie Pekar present logo ideas that would be used by the WEDC and the City of Wharton. The WEDC board approved spending up to $10,000 on a new logo.

 Photo by Joe Southern

What’s in a name is as important as how that name looks in print.

The name is Wharton and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation is spending $6,000 to $10,000 to develop a new logo that would be used by the EDC and the City of Wharton.

