WEDCO approves funding for new logo

What’s in a name is as important as how that name looks in print.
The name is Wharton and the Wharton Economic Development Corporation is spending $6,000 to $10,000 to develop a new logo that would be used by the EDC and the City of Wharton.
The funding approval was made Monday during the EDC’s annual meeting. It’s part of an effort by the WEDC to create wayfinding signs for the city.
“The wayfinding was to bring together our logos and create a brand for the city that was more forward looking,” said Josh Owens, WEDC executive director.
He presented a slide depicting several proposed designs.
“What needs to happen is the city and the EDC need to get together and determine what kind of logo we’d like to move forward with,” he said.
He said the committee working on the design rejected any that depict the Wharton County Courthouse because it represents the county more than the city. On design depicted the dinosaur from Dinosaur Park and a similar one had a cow.
“And you know, we’re competing with these brands, when we go to a conference, which was like a list of sponsors, we have to have a brand and that competes with other cities in Texas in the region,” Owens said. “And the city seal doesn’t really fulfill that function. Our current city logo doesn’t. It’s not as strong logo.”
Owens reminded the board that the Wharton Industrial Foundation gave the WEDC a grant to do a wayfinding signs, and creation of a new logo was a part of that.
“We currently have approximately $15,000 in our wayfinding budget. In your packet, you will find a wayfinding proposal … we could either expend $10,000 of the remaining budget or $6,000 of the remaining budget,” he said.
Board member Clifford Jackson asked if the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture would be included. Owens said they are a separate, nonprofit entity and are not a part of the process but could be if it wanted to be.
Jackson made a motion to approve Owens spending $6,000 on the logo with an option to use up to $10,000 if it becomes necessary. It was approved unanimously.
