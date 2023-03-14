Wharton County’s volunteer fire departments may soon have to go before a civilian board when they want tax dollars for operations.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an AG’s opinion Feb. 24 saying having volunteer firefighters serving on an emergency services district board funding fire operations is a conflict of interest.
All Wharton County taxpayers pay five cents per $100 in property tax ($50 per $100,000 in home value annually) to Emergency Services District No. 1, a board made up of three active volunteer firefighters and two retired county volunteer firefighters. Wharton County Commissioners Court makes all the appointments.
“The county intends to make a good faith effort to comply with (the AG opinion). It’s harsh. We could encourage volunteer firefighters sitting on the ESD to voluntarily resign,” County Attorney G.A. “Trey” Maffett said.
The concern would be to find people willing to serve who are not associated with the departments and are not closely related to the volunteers themselves – a firefighter’s husband, wife, brother, sister, child, uncle or mother-in-law, for example.
“We want people who care,” Maffett said, adding the court would have to vet individuals rather than simply take department recommendations, currently a common practice for all ESD boards.
In January, commissioners passed over a resident wanting to serve on the ESD 3 (East Bernard EMS) board in favor of Gary Bonewald, the Wharton County Junior College EMS instructor.
“We’ve never picked one; we haven’t. We pretty much rubber stamp what the committees have asked because they know who’s involved, they know who attends. So we’ve kind of always done that,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said at the time of the appointment, well before the AG ruling.
ESD 1 generates roughly $2 million annually and distributes all but about $5,000 each year. The funds go to the county’s eight VFDs via a formula based on call numbers and response area.
Although it has been discussed by ESD 1 board members previously, they have opted not to hold funding in ESD accounts for major capital requests – a new fire truck or building renovations, for example.
A concern raised by the Hardin County attorney prompted the AG ruling, however, the same stance may be true if EMS workers or their family members are on any of the three ESD boards within the county, Maffett said. “The AG tries to predict what a court would do ... we should made a good faith effort (to follow the AG ruling).”
Wharton County’s volunteer fire departments are just now learning of the AG ruling and the possible effects it could have on their operational funding.
El Campo and Wharton VFDs, as the larger departments, currently receive the greatest percentage of ESD funds.
“I don’t see why a new or incoming board would change the way it was set up,” El Campo VFD President Kenneth Socha said, adding the departments agreed upon the current funding formula. However, he said, “people need to know that all ESDs do not distribute or fund the same.”
Socha, like all VFD presidents, oversees administrative tasks for the department as opposed to operations handled by the fire chief.
“For us to get funding, we have to do a five-year forecast of what we will do with the money received,” Socha said.
In ECVFD, those dollars have been used historically to set up and update a training field. A new $1.725 million aerial ladder truck was funded by El Campo city voters in the May 2022 election.
Wharton VFD President Tony Vargas said he was just learning of the ruling and needed time to review it before commenting. Hungerford VFD President Donald Kalmus said he had no comment, but acknowledged he was aware of the AG decision.
“Funding-wise I don’t have any concern ... I think whoever is to be appointed to take those positions, we would be able to work with them,” Louise VFD President Blake George said.
Louise VFD uses ESD funds for day-to-day operations and to make loan payments on a new pumper and brush truck.
“I don’t foresee any issues, I think we will keep doing what we do, fighting fires and helping people,” George said.
