Wife arrested for shooting husband

Although the call came in as an accidental shooting early Thursday morning, when Wharton County deputies arrived on scene it was quickly determined that a woman allegedly shot her husband with a handgun on purpose.
“After deputies made the scene, it was quickly determined that Garrett McCarthy was shot in the chest intentionally by his wife, Paula McCarthy,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said in a press release. “Paula was transported to the Wharton County Jail where she was processed for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. Garrett was transported by life flight to a Houston hospital. He remains in critical condition.”
The call came in Feb. 3 at 2:30 a.m. and deputies responded to a residence at 2553 County Road 103. It was not known at press time what led to the shooting.
“Even though the victim was shot in the chest, he was able to communicate with deputies everything that had occurred,” Srubar said Friday. “The couple was home alone. Paula was not injured. No injury on either person was identified except for the one gunshot wound.”
Srubar said bond for Paula McCarthy was set at $100,000 and she is currently in custody. He said Garrett McCarthy underwent emergency surgery but did not know the outcome.
