The Wharton County Commissioners Court approved a pair of resolutions to formally hire an administrator and three engineering/architectural firms to manage three drainage projects in the county during their meeting Dec. 27.

Although the commissioners had previously selected GrantWorks to oversee the three projects and Scheibe Consulting, Linn Engineering (John Mercer and Associates), and Kaluza Incorporated to do the engineering, the new resolutions were the formal hiring of the firms to manage the $11.8 million shovel-ready flood mitigation drainage projects funded by the General Land Office’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG Flood Mitigation Program.

