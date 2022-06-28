At the two-year mark of his tenure as superintendent of Wharton ISD, Michael O’Guin found himself in a crossfire of public comments at the June 23 school board meeting.
With the board set to meet later that evening in a closed executive session to discuss his contract – followed on Monday and Tuesday by his annual performance evaluation – several people spoke out in support and opposition to the job he is doing.
Of the eight people who spoke, three were former teachers who left the district this year, claiming discipline is out of control and the teachers are not getting support from the administration. Three spoke in favor of O’Guin, including a former trustee. Two others addressed issues, and were generally favorable to O’Guin.
On Friday, a current trustee delivered a letter to the editor to the Wharton Journal-Spectator noting that she has given the district a list of “over 185 teachers who have left the district in the past year” and noting that several of the ones she has spoken with are afraid to say anything out of fear of retribution. She had invited them to speak at the meeting.
“Teachers who are still employed will not come forward to report what’s going on because they are afraid they will lose their jobs,” Trustee Ann Witt wrote. “Even teachers who have moved to new jobs will not testify because they are terrified that retaliatory tactics will be used by the administration which could impact their new job.” (See the full letter on Page 4.)
At the meeting, Samantha Kmiec told the board that it breaks her heart to leave Wharton High School, but she doesn’t feel she has a choice.
“I am leaving because of the district administration. The two years under this new administration have gone from bad to absolutely unbearable,” she said. “Wharton ISD is pushing out hometown employees who have grown up here, gone to school here and have their kids in Wharton, people who love and are invested in this community. The sad part is no one seems to care.
“When someone leaves, it’s just blamed on the pay or that we don’t care about the kids. Well, we do care about the kids. But at some point, we have to take care of ourselves and our families. Wharton administration is the reason why Wharton schools cannot keep teachers and staff.”
Kim Ledwig said she opted to retire after 24 years as a preschool teacher in the district because of a lack of support from administrators.
“The behavior is out of control. With no help. The teachers are not getting the help that they need. … I’ve seen kids demolish rooms. I’ve seen kids had to run out of rooms, because a kid has decided to have a total meltdown. And in 30 minutes to an hour that child is back in that room – with no consequences,” she said. “The reason these teachers are leaving, and I have talked to a lot of teachers, because a lot of them are afraid to show up. I retired, not anything you can do to me. And so they are tired of the behavior. They’re tired of being hit. They’re tired of being cussed at from 4-year-olds, and I’ve had it. I’ve been hit… this is the first year I’ve ever been hit. And I’ve been hit three times this year. And I’ve been cussed at from a 4-year-old.”
Wade Mathis said “within one year of being a certified teacher, I’m pushed out because I don’t have a commercial driver’s license. But we hire new coaches that don’t have a commercial driver’s license. Doesn’t make any sense to me.”
He said in his time in the district he heard new hires talk about using the district as a stepping stone to another job.
“I have heard new employees, new coaches, say that this campus is a stepping stone,” he said. “And I’m sorry the people that are doing the hiring, when you when you hear that within the first week of them being on campus, the people that have done the hiring have not done a good job of background checks on those people. And that’s got to be infuriating to you when you hear that. And it’s happening. It’s happening week in week out. This place is just a stepping stone. ‘I want this on my resume so that I can move on.’ And I’ve heard it from the highest people here on this campus.”
Mathis also alleged favoritism in the hiring.
“There’s an obvious agenda, there’s obvious buddy system going on,” he said. “I want you to hire due to resume … not the color of your skin or your friend, you hire to the resume.”
Other speakers heaped praise on O’Guin and credited him with making positive changes in the district.
Barbie Fortenberry thanked O’Guin and the board for doing a difficult job, especially throughout the COVID pandemic.
“Today, I am here to just be positive. I would like to personally thank Dr. O’Guin for the many positive efforts I have seen him implement. Coming in during the first full year COVID had to be a major challenge,” she said.
She said he held public forums and invited members of the community to help develop a five-year strategic plan.
“I have enjoyed seeing the recognition of teachers, administrators and employees across the district, and there is new forms of recognition for our students,” she said.
She said O’Guin has made a good effort to get to know the community.
“I have witnessed Dr. O’Guin meeting and greeting people in the community while at restaurants or school games and events. I have seen him introduce himself at stores to kids and their parents and make an effort to get to know them,” she said.
Former trustee Rachel Rust spoke up for O’Guin.
“I trust that this board will do their duty to evaluate you by the contract in which you were hired. And it’s not a contract of public opinion,” she said.
She said most people do not understand the duties and obligations a superintendent has.
“People are debating as to whether or not it is the superintendent’s fault that the kids have to take the STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) exam,” she said. They don’t understand that that comes from Austin, it comes from TEA (Texas Education Agency) and nobody sitting in this room has any vote about that. But the state has said that that measure and that sole measure of how our district is going to be rated, how our campuses are going to be rated, and coming up, our teachers are going to be rated.
“So you’re a teacher in our district, and you have low scores, you may not want to stay because we have had trouble, and we have trouble with our scores for a long time. And we’ve had a lot of people leave. We’ve had five superintendents during my 12 years. Turnover hasn’t helped us necessarily. Before you get too upset about teachers leaving, you need to ask how many kids in their class last year passed that test. And if it’s not at least 50% of them, then it’s sad that they may be a scout leader, they may be a choir leader, they may sit next to you in church, their kids and your kids may be friends, but the job here is to teach.”
She thanked O’Guin “for having the courage to come to a place that didn’t look so hot. And I for still being here and for being willing to stand the tide and to bring other people with you, and for your vision, and for what you’re trying to do.”
Mozelle Stephens said people need to put the distractions aside and work to solve problems.
“I hear a lot of things going back to teachers leaving because of this, and that. Number one, we got to first get along with each other. That’s number one,” she said.
She said some teachers may not state the real reasons they choose to leave.
“Number one the teacher is leaving and maybe because they don’t want one of us as they boss; that’s a big thing,” she said. “You know, we’ve been so used to having our own way on some things. And when we make a change, some of us not ready for change, that’s in the school and churches and everywhere, you know, but it’s time for us to make a change, work together and work these problems out.”
Carmen Scarlett, who graduated from Wharton in 1979, had seven children graduate, and now has grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the system, said the problem with discipline starts in the home.
“We’ve talked about how bad the children are. But that starts at home. That don’t come to the school district, that starts at home. So what we need to do is start making the parents be responsible,” she said.
She said she has seen positive changes lately in the district.
“I’ve seen things that I have never seen since my grandchildren’s children have been here. And I’ve seen the staff come up to the houses. I’ve seen them introduce themselves, which I have never ever seen,” she said.
She said people need to have patience with the process.
“Rome wasn’t built overnight. So it takes time. Dr. O’Guin, I think you’re doing an awesome job, keep doing what you’re doing,” she said.
Burnell Neal, a 1983 graduate who has a 4-year-old son entering the schools, said people need to learn to adapt to change.
“We need to find out how we could work together with all y’all. But all of us, the parents, the teachers, the school board, Dr. O’Guin, and let’s get this thing back on the right road, going one direction. If we pull the wagon together it’s easy to pull,” he said.
Because the public comments are not about agenda items, the board and O’Guin are prohibited by law to respond. O’Guin was offered an opportunity afterward to comment, but had not by press time.
