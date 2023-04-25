The Wharton Journal-Spectator took home five awards last week in the 2023 Better Newspaper Contest of the South Texas Press Association.
The awards were presented during the annual convention, held April 20-22 in Boerne.
Managing Editor Joe Southern won second place for news photography, third place for news writing, feature writing, and serious column, and fourth place for humorous column.
The two news photos were of police Lt. Ariel Soltura piloting a drone and the other of veterans embracing at a Veteran’s Day ceremony. The news writing stories were about a builder who shut down and left many homeowners with incomplete homes and stacks of unexpected bills, and a story about the impacts of human smuggling in the county.
The feature stories that won were about the discovery of a prehistoric tooth in the Colorado River and one about a Black man spending the night in a former slave cabin. Southern’s Faith, Family & Fun columns earned him both serious and humorous column awards.
“It’s always an honor to have your work recognized by your peers in the industry,” Southern said.
