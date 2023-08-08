The hunt continues for an El Campo drug dealer who fled one day before being sentenced to life in prison.

A 329th District Court jury found 77-year-old Lawrence Herald Jr. of 1310 Thrift guilty of delivery of a controlled substance last week based on Fentanyl-laced narcotics found during a Sept. 5, 2019 raid at his home. El Campo police and Wharton County Sheriff’s deputies found 113 pills that appeared to be hydrocodone, but actually tested as Fentanyl along with about $10,000 cash and a pistol.

Fugitive fled life sentence in fentanyl-related case

