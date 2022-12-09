Like the passing of a torch across time, this weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the last Apollo mission to the moon and the conclusion of the first Artemis mission in its footsteps.
Artemis 1 is the first crew-rated but unmanned spacecraft to go to the moon since the crew of Apollo 17 left the last footprints there in 1972. It is due to splashdown on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Gene Cernan, the 11th of 12 men to walk on the moon and the last to leave a footprint there, would have been thrilled to follow the progress of the Artemis program, according to his daughter, Tracy Cernan Woolie.
“My dad never wanted to be the last person to walk on the moon at all. So I wish he was alive to see that it’s actually coming,” she said during an interview at Space Center Houston, standing in front of the Apollo 17 capsule “America” that took her father to the moon and back.
Gene Cernan passed away in 2017 at the age of 82. During his NASA career he made three trips into space and is one of only three men to travel to the moon twice (John Young and James Lovell are the other two). He was joined by Harrison “Jack” Schmitt and Ronald Evans on the Apollo 17 mission, which launched Dec. 7, 1972, and returned Dec. 19. Cernan and Schmitt landed on the moon Dec. 11 and departed Dec. 14. Of the three astronauts, only Schmitt is still living.
Looking back
Reflecting on her father’s NASA career and her own childhood growing up in the Apollo era, Woolie shared her insights into the age of lunar exploration.
“I was nine years old when he walked on the moon on Apollo 17,” she said. “So I was three, six, and nine for his three flights. So I really kind of grew up in the area. We were all surrounded by the same families, astronaut families. Well, I was used to my dad going into space, and if it wasn’t him, somebody else’s dad was going.”
She said at that age she understood where he was going and what he was doing, but didn’t really understand all the danger involved.
“We lived in a bubble. And, you know, we just really didn’t realize we were not in that bubble or that things were a little bit different outside (the bubble),” she said.
Normal family life involved her father being gone all week, but fully engaged with his family on weekends.
“When he came home on Fridays, we did family time. We had horses, we rode horses, we went camping, we did lots of family time stuff,” Woolie said.
Gifts from the moon
When Cernan returned from the moon, Woolie famously ran up to him and asked if they could go on a camping trip he promised. When he was getting ready to leave on the mission, he promised his young daughter that he would bring her back a moonbeam. She shared that story in 1972 when she was interviewed on the Today Show.
“He (reporter) asked me, what was he going to bring me and you know, he did tell me he was gonna bring me a moonbeam. To a 9-year-old child that was tangible … That’s what he told me. He always does what he tells me he’s gonna do,” she recalled.
Instead of bringing her back something, he left something special on the moon.
“As dad was setting up the cameras to take pictures of the liftoff … all of a sudden, he just thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna write Tracy’s initials right here. And so he wrote him there and then took his last steps and came home,” she said. “And he did tell me about it and I was like, ‘Oh, well, that’s really cool. That’s great Dad.’ And then all of a sudden, you know, when you’re older, and you’re like, ‘wow, those are still there.’ You actually realize how special that was.”
Later in life Woolie came to appreciate that, despite how busy Cernan was on the moon, “he had us on his mind … He was still thinking about us.”
There is also a boulder on the moon named Tracy’s Rock.
“And the story behind that is Alan Bean, who was also an astronaut – and … his daughter Amy and I are best friends and grew up together – he was painting a picture of the rock from one of the photos that Daddy had taken, he said to my dad, ‘Gene, I want you to come to the studio. And I’m going to put this glove on you and I want you to write Tracy’s name, how you would have written it if you had written it on that rock.’ And so that’s what he did. And that’s what he named that picture, Tracy’s Rock,” Woolie said.
That boulder, the initials, and many of the other experiences are shared in Cernan’s book “Last Man on the Moon” and the 2014 documentary style movie of the same name.
Beyond Apollo
After Cernan retired from NASA, he moved the family to Memorial.
“Dad went to work for an oil company and then eventually in his own business, doing space consulting. I went to school at Memorial High School, then went to the University of Texas, got a marketing degree, came back to Houston and lived here,” she said. “And then I got married and have three children. I worked for ceramic tile company; ran about 17 stores across the state and then I’ve just been back and then raised my three kids and now have one grandchild.”
Her oldest child, Ashley, is 30, and her twin daughters, Caitlin and Whitney, are almost 25.
“One grandson is on the way, due in February. And unfortunately my dad didn’t ever meet my granddaughter but he would have liked that. And he would be very excited that we were finally having a boy he always wanted a boy,” she said.
Although Woolie and her husband Marion Woolie live in Houston, they have a 3,000-acre ranch west of El Campo near Provident City.
“We do a lot of rice farming out there and cattle raising; lot of hunting, my husband’s a bird hunter,” she said.
Since Cernan’s passing she also maintains his ranch in Kerrville.
Cernan and Woolie’s mother, Barbara, divorced in 1981, but remained close friends. He was on the go and she wanted to settle down.
“My dad was had two speeds, go and go. He was a Navy jet pilot, always used to being on the go. And even in later times in life, I would tell him slow down, stop, you don’t need to do this. And I think he felt indebted to Americans and to society because he was the last man on the moon to share his adventures and to tell people what it was like.
“He was very inspiring to children. He loved talking to children and inspiring them about math and science and what you could do and to do your best,” she said.
Woolie said her parents regretted divorcing.
“My mom to this day will say she regretted it but fortunately they were the best of friends and had a wonderful relationship. And that’s I guess all you can hope for; plus the fact, unfortunately, that divorce was popular in the ’70s,” she said.
Staying together
Woolie and the other children and wives of the Apollo program stay in touch and hold reunions.
“The original wives have a group called Keep in touch, it’s called KIT … We’re doing reunions every other year,” she said.
Woolie said the plan is to meet again on Dec. 16 for a big celebration at Space Center Houston.
“And we’re hoping several of the wives will be able to come. We’re doing an Apollo 17 celebration here in December here at Space Center Houston. So we’re having all the wives
and the kids. I hope to be here for some of that time,” she said.
Passing a legacy
There will also be people from the Artemis program the Space Center Houston event. Woolie said it will be like passing along a legacy.
“I think Dad’s legacy, I hope they think back and think that what he did for mankind and humanity and going to the moon and walking on the moon was just a stepping stone to being a pioneer. Humankind is known to be pioneers. And so the moon was just the next frontier to do.
“And I think he would want, and I would want, people to say, ‘boy, he was passionate about it. He was inspired about it, he was very open about his feelings about it,’” she said.
Wollie said Cernan drew inspiration from her moonwalking experience.
“He wasn’t afraid to tell you that when he stood there, that it doesn’t matter what God you believe in that you can’t say that there wasn’t a God that created this. Because when you look at the heavens, and you look at the stars, and you look back at the Earth, of which he could block out with one thumb, you can’t look at the beautiful earth and say that God didn’t create it,” she said.
She said of all the advice he gave people, one piece always stood out.
“Go out and do what you can do, and do the best that you can do,” she said.
