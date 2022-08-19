Texasgulf FCU awards $10,000 to WCJC Foundation for scholarships

Pictured from the left are Jonathan Jeter, director of Wharton County Junior College Foundation, Weldon Ferrell, Texasgulf Federal Credit Union board chair, Vince Reina Jr., WCJC Foundation board member, and Mike Sterry, president/CEO of Texasgulf FCU.

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently announced it has been awarded $10,000 by Texasgulf Federal Credit Union toward vocational scholarships at Wharton County Junior College.

The scholarships will be awarded to five students in each semester of the 2022-2023 academic year and will provide assistance to students pursuing vocational careers. 

