Texasgulf FCU awards $10,000 to WCJC Foundation for scholarships

The Wharton County Junior College Foundation recently announced it has been awarded $10,000 by Texasgulf Federal Credit Union toward vocational scholarships at Wharton County Junior College.
The scholarships will be awarded to five students in each semester of the 2022-2023 academic year and will provide assistance to students pursuing vocational careers.
“We are proud to support student achievement through such a worthy organization in our community,” said Mike Sterry, who serves as the president/CEO of Texasgulf Federal Credit Union. “We know that these scholarships will provide an impact to students and the community we serve, which is why we decided to get involved.”
The Wharton County Junior College Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide educational awareness and financial support to Wharton County Junior College, has been expanding its outreach and impact over the past year. That includes the launch of a new website and social media channels to increase community engagement and build awareness of foundation scholarships and opportunities to give.
The scholarships were praised by the foundation’s director, Jonathan Jeter.
“We are thrilled to partner with Texasgulf for the third consecutive year to help students achieve their academic goals,” Jeter said. “Thank you to Mike Sterry and the board of directors at Texasgulf for seeing and meeting an important need in our community to help students pursue academic achievement.”
The WCJC Foundation office is located on the Wharton campus inside the J.M. Hodges Library. For more information, visit wcjcfoundation.org or contact Jeter at jeterj@wcjc.edu or 979-532-6981.
