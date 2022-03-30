The Ranch: Downtown, a premium ranch-to-table retail shopping experience, is set to open in May in Wharton’s historic downtown by local ranchers Rachel and Brandon Cutrer.
The store will have a “shop local / eat local” flair with its primary product brands featuring Wharton County farm-to table beef brands: Brahman Country Beef and FitBeef, raised by BRC Ranch. In addition, the store will carry unique items by other local growers, bakers, artisans, and makers as well as other Go Texan items.
“We like to think of it as a permanent brick and mortar farmers market – with a very upscale vibe,” said Christofer Luera, Boling native and general manager. “We expect visitors will be able to find something unique each time they come in the store, whether it be grabbing some great steaks for a weekend cookout, or shopping for hand-cut flowers, local honey, local baked goods, candles, books, or even local art and photography.”
Phase one of The Ranch: Downtown is expected to open mid-May, at 243 W. Milam Street, in the space nearest to the Colorado River bridge. That phase of the store will feature beef, signature gift items from BRC Ranch, and other local items.
Phase two renovations will begin in mid-June and are expected to be complete by mid-summer. That space will occupy the front portion of the property with its main entrance on Milam Street, off the square. The space will expand on the retail store offering of unique Go Texan brand items, and will feature a sit down dining space for grab-and-go lunch specials, coffee, drinks, and desserts.
The space will also feature special events like live music, farm-to-table dinners, and more in conjunction with regularly scheduled events at The Plaza Theatre and part of the Historic Downtown activities.
“For the last two years, Whartonians have shown they believe in our vision for highlighting local beef through their overwhelming support at the Wharton County Farmers Market,” said Rachel Cutrer, one of the store’s partners.
“We also believe in this town,” she said. “We are honored to have acquired a part of the historic square, and we are committed to building a unique new business that will help grow the local economy by adding new jobs and bringing new tourism to the town.”
The store will also feature unique Brahman cattle historic items and artifacts, added Brandon Cutrer, store partner. In addition, patrons and tourists can choose to schedule ranch tours at BRC Ranch to learn more about local agriculture.
“Wharton County is the Brahman capital of the world,” he said. “Brahman cattle are a huge source of tourism and economic development in this county, and it’s been a dream of ours for quite a while to build some type of ‘Brahman museum’ to showcase the rich Brahman history of this area and its importance to not just this region but the entire state of Texas.”
Memorabilia from prominent Wharton County ranches will also be displayed throughout the store, honoring the county’s strong agricultural heritage.
Vendor applications are being accepted starting April 1. Individuals interested in applying for retail positions in the store may pick up a job application at 1730 North Richmond, Wharton, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact Christofer Luera at chris@theranchdowntown.com or call 979-532-9141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.