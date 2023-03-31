There is a lot to do at the Wharton County Youth Fair during Senior Citizens Day. On Thursday, approximately 150-200 seniors packed into Crescent Hall for a variety of special activities, chief among them games of bingo and the famous chicken noodle soup lunch.
“All the senior citizens get to play bingo and eat chicken noodle soup,” said Melinda Gary, who coordinated the creative arts department and helps with Senior Citizen Day. “We have door prizes and contests for the oldest man, oldest woman, longest married, and most children.”
Ed Kegley of Beasley was invited by his friend Shirley Rogers. It was the first time for both of them at the fair.
“I just came out for some fun. I’m by myself,” the disabled veteran said.
Rogers proudly displayed a picture of her quilt entered in the Creative Arts.
“I won a blue ribbon!” she beamed.
As the seniors arrived, they made the rounds visiting with the many vendors who were there advertising their products and services and handing out freebies.
Carol Rooker of El Campo said she was happy to be there.
“Just getting out of the nursing home,” she said when asked why she came. “I used to come when I could get around.”
Rooker said she enjoys being with the people.
“I just like being around people. I enjoy the smiles and faces,” she said.
Theresa Frederick of Wharton was all smiles as she visited vendors.
“I love coming up here and playing bingo, and the stage entertainment,” she said.
The festivities began with a welcome by fair President Ed Weinheimer. Members of the 2023 royalty introduced themselves, including Queen Kenzi Gibson, Princess Annie Johnson, and Little Mr. Judd Wilcox.
They were followed by musical and dance performances by the second graders at Hutchins Elementary in El Campo under the direction of music teacher Toya Matthews.
Event coordinators Melanie and Mark Pool said they plan for 300 people to attend but note that attendance has dropped since the pandemic.
“It’s the social event of the year,” Melanie Pool said. “They get to come and be together and spend the day with friends. And the hospital does health screenings for them. They love to come and eat chicken noodle soup and play bingo.”
She said a rumor was started that soup would not be served and the seniors would get hot dogs instead. She said they had to work hard to quash that rumor and make sure everyone knew that soup’s on.
After lunch, the seniors could visit the exhibits at the fair and then go to the gym for polka music and dancing.
Longest Married Couple: Ella and Charles Merta of El Campo, 65 years.
Most Recently Married Couple: Craig and Alma Roberts of Wharton, 16 years.
Most Children: Robert Johnson of Eagle Lake, 20 children.
Oldest Woman: Beatrice Stelzel of East Bernard, 100 years old.
Oldest Man: Cecil Anderson of El Campo, 94 years old.
