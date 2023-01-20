WCJC instructors announced as NISOD Excellence Award recipients

Eight Wharton County Junior College instructors have been recognized for their dedication and commitment to their particular fields of study by the National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).
Representing WCJC, the 2023 NISOD Excellence Award recipients include: Peter Anderson, instructor of geology; Gary Bonewald, instructor of emergency medical services; J.B. Groves, instructor of computer science; Nicole Parks, instructor of mathematics; Geoffrey Shine, instructor of government; Dr. Jessi Snider, instructor of English; Dr. Kelly Wallace, instructor of physical therapy assistant; and Dr. Hector Weir, instructor of Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.