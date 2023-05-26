Parks master plan gets tree donation

A map showing the area crepe myrtles and live oaks will be planted along Caney Creek.

The beauty of Wharton will continue to improve because people like Walter Garrett who, on behalf of the Caney Creek Conservation Foundation (CCCF), is donating seven live oak trees and several crepe myrtle trees for planting along Caney Creek on Park Lane.

Approved at the last city council meeting, Garrett and the Friends of Caney Creek met monthly with city staff to discuss improvements to the Caney Creek watershed areas within the City of Wharton. The committee discussed sidewalks, benches, trash cans and tree plantings along the area shown on the map.

