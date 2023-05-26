Parks master plan gets tree donation

The beauty of Wharton will continue to improve because people like Walter Garrett who, on behalf of the Caney Creek Conservation Foundation (CCCF), is donating seven live oak trees and several crepe myrtle trees for planting along Caney Creek on Park Lane.
Approved at the last city council meeting, Garrett and the Friends of Caney Creek met monthly with city staff to discuss improvements to the Caney Creek watershed areas within the City of Wharton. The committee discussed sidewalks, benches, trash cans and tree plantings along the area shown on the map.
Sidewalks are part of a future Transportation Alternatives Sidewalk Grant Application and sponsorships are being sought for benches and trash cans. All these improvements are part of the city’s Parks Master Plan and 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
In on the improvement plans, Braxton Mitchell of the Wharton County AgriLife Extension Office will be utilized for his expertise on planting recommendations for spacing, setbacks and watering schedule recommendations. Garrett has also offered to water the trees regularly until they are established in the location to lessen the burden on City Staff maintenance.
The CCCF is a non-profit corporation founded in 2004 with a set mission to preserve, conserve, maintain, and enhance the natural resources in the Caney Creek watershed.
If you have any questions regarding the plans you may contact Gwyneth Teves, Director of Planning and Development for the city at 979-532-2491, ext. 238.
