The Wharton County Youth Fair kicked off Friday and continues today.
The highlight of the day are the pageants and the crowning of the 2022 WCYF Queen. The pageants begin at 1 p.m. in Crescent Hall and conclude at 7 p.m. with the queen’s pageant.
The contestants for queen of the WCYF are:
Kasey Burns of El Campo, daughter of Chris and Jennifer Burns.
Meredith Gold of El Campo, daughter of Thomas and Annie Gold.
Zoey Johnson of Wharton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ashton Jr.
Alyssa Jones of Louise, daughter of Jerett and Keri Jones.
Jolie Konarik of El Campo, daughter of Jay and Atmy Konarik.
Aubrey Matula of Boling, daughter of Kim and Keith Wittig.
Kamryn Till of Nada, daughter of Kevin and Tammy Till.
(Editor's note: Kamryn Till was crowned the queen Saturday at the fair. See more in Wednesday's edition of the paper.)
