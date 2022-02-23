School board gets earful about proposed block schedule

A proposal to move Wharton High School to an accelerated block schedule next year got put on hold but not before several citizens voiced concerns about it at the school board meeting Thursday night.
The accelerated block schedule would essentially double the time of a classroom period to about 90 minutes but reduce the number of classes in a day. A year’s worth of material would be taught in a semester, thus accelerating the schedule.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin told the board of trustees that he pulled the item from the agenda before Thursday’s meeting not because of controversy around it, but because he was still awaiting financial impact data from the Texas Education Agency about the plan.
“I’m waiting on a response back on the funding ... And I have not received a response back yet on that,” he said. “I have made sure that that, Mr. Chairman, and know that if the response I get back on the funding, because that’s the only question I have about it, if the response I get back is that our funding is gonna drop then we will not be moving to an accelerated block schedule. We will be looking at a different schedule.”
If the funding doesn’t change, O’Guin said he intends to move forward with it.
“We do reserve the right to take it back at the board meeting if by that time I received an answer to my question,” he said.
Earlier during the public comment portion of the meeting, three people spoke out with concerns about the proposal.
“Our district has changed course scheduling formats four times in the last five years with little to no improvement in test scores, which I understand is of most importance to the state of Texas,” said Abby King. “The following are my concerns and questions. One, research regarding accelerated block scheduling is almost non-existent as it pertains to implementing the strategy at a high school level. I am currently aware of only a few districts across the state, none of which are comparable to our district, apples to apples, nor do they show significant progress and test scores or decrease in disciplinary issues. I would encourage each of you to please find schools comparable or district who have data providing positive results from this core structure prior to implementing an accelerated block schedule.”
King also voiced concern about how the schedule would impact discipline in the classroom and teacher retention.
“How will teachers be able to keep control in their classrooms with an increased number of students during extended classroom periods and the new five-period day schedule?” she asked. “Will new disciplinary structures be put in place to allow the instruction to successfully take place? Retaining staff. We currently have a low teacher retention rate. How will the district attract new teachers who are comfortable as well as educated in teaching within an accelerated block program?”
She said teachers and students need to be taught how to use the schedule before it is implemented.
“I believe that the implementation of an accelerated block schedule would not be beneficial to our students or faculty at this time,” she said. “Not saying it’s a bad idea. I just want to make sure that we look into every aspect of this plan and make sure that our teachers know what they’re doing and understand this; our students understand it, and our parents understand it.”
Sheila Taylor said there are too many unanswered questions about the accelerated block schedule plan for it to be considered now.
“The students and parents of the high school are the ones most impacted by this plan,” she said. “The students were told about this plan a few weeks ago, which created a lot of confusion. The plan was then presented to the few parents who came to the meeting Tuesday night. The questions and concerns that resulted from this information were endless. When one question was answered, another question arose.
“The students, teachers and administrators at the high school have had four different schedules in five years. And now another plan is being proposed. Actually, the plan was presented as a done deal, not a proposal. More information is needed in order to see if this plan is sufficient to our students. More explanations are needed to everyone involved.
“Has this plan been successful in districts the same size and demographics as ours? How long has the plan been tried in the districts that do have this plan? For any programs to work successfully, there has to be a buy-in from all the parties involved, teachers, students, parents, and community. Without all of the information and enough time to study and assess the information by everyone an informed decision cannot be made. I urge the board members to do their due diligence and to consider all of the aspects of such a decision and the impact that it will have on our students. Do not take the plan at face value. Do your research, have questions, listen to the concerns of the parents and the students before you make the decision,” she said.
Gerry Monroe – a community activist who is running for State House District 131 in Houston, Missouri City, and Meadows Place and last year ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Houston ISD Board of Trustees – gave a vague, stern and loud warnings that he was investigating problems in Wharton ISD. The block schedule was among them.
“That block schedule you’re talking about, they tried it already. It ain’t gonna work,” he said. “You will increase your dropout rate. You will have more fights in the classroom. So you do what you want but it ain’t gonna work. Now the question is who came up with that fancy idea?”
Prior to the meeting, a teacher in the district, who asked to be anonymous, emailed the Wharton Journal-Spectator with concerns about the plan.
“All of the department heads objected to this arbitrary new schedule and expressed our opinions at that meeting but we were seemingly unheard. This does not help the kids and it doesn’t help the school at all,” the teacher said.
The teacher echoed an opinion voiced by some of the speakers that the plan and other problems within the district are causing experienced teachers to leave.
“I know multiple highly-experienced teachers who are deeply troubled about what this will mean for the district and we’re deeply disgusted by the continued lack of transparency from Dr. O’Guin about district issues, this one included,” the teacher said.
In an interview on Monday, O’Guin said there is a lot of misinformation being spread about the block schedule. He said the idea of going to the block schedule was originally presented to him by Wharton High School Principal Richard Chandler.
“I’ve done my homework on this as well,” O’Guin said, refuting claims it has not been researched.
He said he and Chandler have been working with a committee made up of department heads to work through the details of a block schedule. He said it was presented to the faculty at a meeting on Feb. 5 and it was presented to parents during a recent career night event.
He explained he pulled the item off the school board agenda because he did not have all the information about how it might be impacted by state funds which is partially determined by the types of course offerings. He said he plans to bring it to the board as a courtesy but said it is not a board decision to go with it or not.
“That would be the board overstepping the bounds of governance,” he said, saying it’s a local campus issue that ultimately rests with the superintendent.
He said he has only had a couple of parents ask him questions about it. He said he expects to hear from the TEA regarding the funding later this week. He said if he moves forward with the block scheduling that there would be professional development days scheduled to instruct the teachers how to work with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.