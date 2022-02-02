What comes around, goes around, at least for Wharton native Robert Johnson Jr.
In 1984 he was playing in the United States Football League. Now, 38 years later, he is working with the National Football League and watching as the USFL is re-launched in April by FOX Sports.
“I think it will give those guys … another opportunity to go ahead and fulfill a dream, say ‘I’m a pro athlete, and I’m playing my sport, I’m getting paid for it,’” he said. “I think this is awesome that they’re gonna actually do it.”
Johnson played high school football for Wharton in the late 1970s and after a stint playing junior college football went on to play for the University of Texas-Arlington. Although he was an All-American two years there, he was not drafted by the NFL. Instead, he signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent in 1983. There, the running back took handoffs from a rookie quarterback named John Elway.
“I ended up being with the Denver Broncos. I was the last person to be cut. And two weeks later, I signed with the Denver Gold (of the USFL) and then the Broncos called me back because they had injuries,” he said.
Johnson never made the final roster and instead was a practice squad player.
“When I was back and forth, USFL league, go back into midseason with the Broncos, go back to the USFL league. I was kind of a floater,” he said. “I was good enough to be there. And so that’s what’s so exciting about it is that I can say I stood on both sidelines and I got paid for it.”
Today, at age 60, he is a fitness director for Texans Fit, a fitness chain owned by the Houston Texans. As a bodybuilder, Johnson went to one of the facilities and was recruited by the manager to work for the company.
“I was talking to the owners of the Houston Texans. I was talking to the VP of the Texans. I was talking to VPs from Dallas. And they said we want to bring you on as one of our fitness managers,” he said.
That was three months ago. Three decades ago, however, he was just a kid from Wharton trying to get his shot at the pros.
Early days in Wharton
“Okay, Wharton, I don’t think I would have wanted to grow up anywhere else. The area that I grew up in, we was all family, friends, and cousins, and it was four blocks of all cousins. And so life was, you know, it was one of those journeys that we all learned something from our neighborhood,” he said.
Although his first love was baseball, it was football that gave him the opportunity to pursue his dream as a professional athlete.
“Besides having Bay City, we was always right there. You know, I mean, Bay City was very tough for us. And we never won our district due to Bay City. But we was always second to none to those guys for sure. And we had a team of 18 people so we all had to play both ways no matter what, which was interesting,” he said.
Johnson broke his collarbone his senior year, which he said cost him some significant scholarship opportunities, including an offer from Notre Dame. After proving himself again in junior college, he was given a full scholarship to UT-Arlington.
The pro life
Johnson spent time bouncing back and forth between the NFL and the USFL, all of it in Denver with the exception of a very brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.
“I signed at a Denny’s with the Broncos for $20,000,” he recalled. “I signed for $20,000. And the most I made with them was $175,000.”
He said he made about half that amount with the Gold.
“They (USFL) was only giving money to those top players who they were trying to keep out of the NFL,” he said.
Although he liked getting paid, Johnson’s passion was playing the game.
“When I was cut that was probably the biggest letdown to myself,” he said. “I knew that I had done well because (Denver Broncos running back) Rob Lytle … says, ‘you know what, if they wouldn’t have paid me so much money you’d be here.’ It’s a numbers game. It’s always going to be a numbers game. … And so when they told me that, I felt like I didn’t fail.”
Johnson said it really didn’t matter if he played for the Broncos or the Gold, in football-hungry Denver, players were treated like royalty.
“You know, we were treated like a king everywhere you went because people want that extra advertisement in their business. And so, I think there was a lot of you scratch my back, I scratch your back kind of thing. And then you get what you want. I when I went to went from Denver and went back into the USFL league, I went to one of those car dealers and they gave me a car to drive.”
Inside the pro ranks, the difference between the NFL and the cash-strapped USFL was huge.
“In the NFL, if you got hurt, ‘we’re gonna fix you.’ In the USFL league, if you got hurt, ‘aah, we’ll see what we can do, if we can get you better. If we can’t, see ya!’ You know, it was it was that kind of atmosphere,” he said.
Johnson’s pro career ended in the USFL when he broke his arm.
“I had a compound fracture, broke both bones in my arm. I lost feeling in my hand for two months,” he said.
Post-football life
For two years after his football career ended, Johnson would not watch a game on TV.
“And it was because I saw people who I knew I was just as good as still playing,” he said.
Johnson said he got over his pity party in a hurry due to the influence of his father, Robert Johnson Sr.
“When it’s all gone, then you go, ‘how do I deal with it? Like, what’s next?’ Right? And so just coming from my upbringing my dad always said, one door closes and one door opens,” he said.
Johnson spent most of 30 years in San Diego. He married and had two sons before the marriage ended. Among his ventures, he was in law enforcement (there and in Wharton), he was a restaurateur, he was a pitch man for a vitamin company, but mostly he taught at the University of California-San Diego. He was also a life coach, something he still does as one of his several side gigs.
“My dad always told me that you know what, if you’re going to enjoy life, do a lot of things. Don’t just stay on one thing because your life is over. That’s all you know. You can’t go do anything else,” he said.
“But I’ve always been the type of guy if I saw an opportunity, I want to try it out. You can only grow when you fail. And I failed and I knew that I had an opportunity to grow. And so I went through the whole process,” he added.
Most of what Johnson has left from his playing days are a few photos and keepsakes and his memories. Most of his stuff was with his mother, Sadie Johnson, in Wharton when Hurricane Harvey claimed them.
Three years ago Johnson’s father passed away while he was on a plane home to be with him in his final moments. The memory still chokes him up. He was determined that would not happen with his mother. Johnson and his girlfriend left San Diego and moved to Sugar Land, where they can be close.
“I think that we all believe that no matter what happened in our lives, that we would never forget where we came from,” he said. “We started from, you know, low income area. And we knew that survival was all about staying in touch with family, and understanding that family is first. And that way, no matter what type of environment grew up in, we was going to survive because we believed in one another.
“And so I just I grew up with that whole attitude. I still today, carry it. My dad always says no matter what happened in your life, don’t ever forget where you come from. And that has stayed in my brain forever. And I believe that I can go back home right now. And I know everybody who’s there. I’m not exiled from anything that’s there. I get along with everybody. They get along with me,” he said.
