Student indicted for making secret videos

Jaylin Hawkins

The 18-year-old El Campo High School student accused of recording children and adults in bathrooms and changing areas has now been indicted on all 23 charges.

The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down 19 counts of making an invasive video recording and four counts of possession of child pornography against Jaylin Hawkins of El Campo following deliberations.

