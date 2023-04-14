Student indicted for making secret videos

The 18-year-old El Campo High School student accused of recording children and adults in bathrooms and changing areas has now been indicted on all 23 charges.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down 19 counts of making an invasive video recording and four counts of possession of child pornography against Jaylin Hawkins of El Campo following deliberations.
Hawkins came to police attention Feb. 28 when a cellphone reportedly belonging to him was found by two adult-age female students in the girls dressing room at the El Campo High School auditorium during a theatre club practice.
El Campo police then recovered multiple other videos from the phone, eight of which reportedly show 19 different people, males and females ages six to 17, changing clothing or using the bathroom.
The footage was taken at the Plaza Theatre in Wharton, First Baptist Church in El Campo, El Campo High Schoo,l and an undisclosed home in Wharton County.
ECPD investigating Sgt. Ryan Schaer said, “Most of the videos showed his face as he set up the device and recovered it.”
All victims were identified by police, Schaer said, adding all parents have been notified. There is no indication any of the videos were distributed in any way.
Making an invasive recording is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in prison per count with a fine of up to $10,000 if a person is convicted. The charge can be enhanced based on the age of the victim or the circumstances depicted.
Should Hawkins be convicted of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, he faces two to 20 years in prison.
“Generally, when cases arise out of the same transaction they will run concurrent, however, there are occasions, which depending on the crime and circumstances, may run consecutively,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison said.
