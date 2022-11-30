After a scorching, dry summer, excessive rainfall is now impacting local agricultural producers as they struggle to get the ratoon rice crop out of the ground.
Ratoon, or second crop, rice tends to be a depended upon as a source of profit for agricultural producers and, while rainfall is usually welcomed, during harvest season excess water makes the process more difficult.
“As of last Friday (Nov. 18), 66 percent of the ratoon rice crop had been harvested. I expect there has been little progress made over the past five days due to the rainfall we’ve been receiving ... This kind of weather makes for difficult harvesting and (the) potential for leaving ruts in the field,” Texas Agrilife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said.
Flooded and muddy fields make harvesting hard as the machines struggle to move through softer terrain.
“Rainfall and cool weather continues to slow the process of harvesting the ratoon crop,” Bowen said.
Beyond rice, some other producers are struggling to finish their end-of-season plans because the increased rainfall slows both harvest and field preparation for next season.
“I know there were a few individual requests for extensions for cotton stalk destruction on Oct. 31. Any cotton yet to be harvested in November is likely to continue to degrade in lint quality. These situations with late harvested cotton are isolated cases and very few,” Bowen said.
“We’re through ginning cotton for all practical purposes ... There is still one producer with a field of very late re-growth cotton, but we are unsure if and when it will be harvested,” United Ag Assistant Manager Lane Schoeneberg said.
