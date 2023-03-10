El Campo ISD says a video taken in the girls gym locker room and posted on social media was not intended to show anything other than an altercation between two students.
The police investigation continues and ECISD officials are trying to determine who is responsible.
“It was one girl confronting another girl about her effort,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said, adding the dispute following a practice never reached the point of fisticuffs. “There was no intent other than recording a fight,” he added.
The video’s posting was reported directly to the El Campo Police Department without the concerned parent notifying school authorities.
“I always feel like if parents have concerns (about activities on campuses), they should always start with the school first,” Callaghan said.
The reporting a possible crime, however, can be done directly to the police department.
The student, if located, will face school discipline regardless of the outcome of any police investigation.
Children are allowed to possess cell phones while on ECISD campuses, but they are prohibited from using them without specific permission.
“The kids are not supposed to be using the phone to record,” Callaghan said.
