The Wharton County Youth Fair estimates that it lost at least $392,604 in operating revenues when the fair was shut down in 2020-21 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wharton County Commissioners Court was able to help the fair make up some of that lost revenue by transferring $50,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the Feb. 27 session of commissioners court.
“Mr. (Ed) Weinheimer, who is the president, told me the losses are probably much greater. And that’s assuming the fair wouldn’t have grown at all during those years. In other words, if the amount they took in, stagnated, if you will,” said Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath.
He said there are many local nonprofit organizations, and even the county itself, that has need for ARPA funds and noted that they cannot fund them all. He reminded the commissioners that they voted in January to support the fair because of its great need and the services it provides to the county.
“The county has many existing unfunded needs of our own issue, if you’re aware, but the youth fair provided us access to the grounds for housing displaced livestock during floods. We used their grounds as a staging area during Hurricane Harvey. It is also listed with FEMA to store emergency supplies. We’ve used the grounds to post county-wide drop-off of unwanted pesticides and other chemicals. Several decades ago, the youth fair operated on county-owned land right here in the City of Wharton, and it was considered a part of county activities. Without question, the youth fair has a positive impact on just about every family throughout the county,” Spenrath said.
The county and the fair board are working in conjunction with GrantWorks, the county’s grant administrator, to make sure the transfer of the federal funds meets all ARPA guidelines.
Spenrath said it was his understanding that the money will be used to make improvements to the bleachers in the Ammann Barn. The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the funding transfer.
Among other actions at the meeting, the commissioners:
• Approved four resolutions that will allow the Isaacson Municipal Utility District (IMUD) to apply for up $500,000 in a Community Development Block Grant for drainage and water upgrades. The county will serve as a pass-through agency to allow the federal funds to go to the IMUD;
• Approved the Wharton County District Attorney’s Office to purchase a 2022 Ford Explorer for $44,000 from Wharton Ford. It will be paid for out of forfeiture funds;
• Approved a request by Precinct 3 Commissioner Bud Graves to purchase two pickup trucks for a combined cost of $75,000; and
• Approved a request by Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews to purchase a $21,500 dump bed from Houston Fab & Truck Rigging.
