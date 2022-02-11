The Wharton City Council is scheduled to meet Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at City Hall to consider a number of items on its agenda.
Among the items the council will consider Monday are:
● A request for temporary placement for a travel trailer for temporary housing at 820 Old Caney Road;
● Amending building permit and inspection fees;
● Receiving the annual police department contact report for 2021;
● Purchase a patrol vehicle;
● Awarding a contract for construction of the Wharton S. East Avenue Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation project;
● Submitting the Emergency Preparedness Plan to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality;
● Authorizing hangar repairs at the airport;
● Approving Texas Subdivision and Special District Election and release form;
● Approving a contract for administration services in connection with the American Rescue Plan Act;
● Approving a contract for Administration Services in connection with the Texas Water Development Board ● Flood Infrastructure Fund Project;
● Authorize an application to the Texas Water Development Board Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund;
● Award a contract for construction of the FM 1301 Extension utility relocation;
● Receive an update for FEMA public assistance for Riverfront Park;
● Pay a request from Aranda Industries for the Colorado River Flood Control Public Utility Abandonment Hughes Street; and
● Pay a request from JTM Construction for the Colorado River Flood Control Public Utility Abandonment.
The council will also go into an executive session regarding economic development negotiations. Action may be considered following the executive session.
