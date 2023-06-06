Farmers, bakers and candle-makers were at Wharton’s Riverside park early Saturday morning for the weekly Farmers Market.
Brandon Dyche of Legacy Landscapes of Wharton and his son Ethan worked a booth that looked like a little nursery set up at the market. Potted flowers and vegetable plants filled wire racks with color and greenery.
From Eagle Lake, Debbie and Bob Lapham displayed their creative woodworking and crafts in a booth labeled “Lapham’s Country Store. Bob creates a variety of wooden planters and toys while Debbie creates yarn gnomes, reusable and washable snack bags and customizes them all for customers.
“I made these bags for kids lunches or snacks and they’re completely food-safe and can be washed for reuse,” Debbie said.
Plenty of baked goods like kolaches, cakes, pies and pastries were on display and ready for sale.
Bessy Konvicka of Wharton and Denise Zamazal of Needville manned a booth that included baked goods and pickles. EZ Acres farm served up pickles, sauerkraut fresh okra, and squash across from Jamie Thigpen’s booth selling a large variety of candles and fragrant wax-melts.
Veteran owned “Hattie & Co.” candle-makers Jamie and Spencer Thigpen of El Campo, create non-toxic candles of coconut oil and soy wax and use vessels for their products that are wood, concrete, or glass that is renewable, reusable, or recyclable.
“I’ve been to a lot of farmers markets and craft events, but there’s nothing like the Wharton Farmers Market,” Thigpen said.
Joe Stegint of L&J Farms had pickled okra, baked goods, vegetables and grass-fed beef, all brought in from his farm in Simonton. At the booth, Vivian Guthrie and her daughter Rosanne Rogers came in from Blessing and got some black-eyed peas and a thick, grass-fed roast for their table.
“We love coming to the Wharton market,” Guthries said.
Kaylee and Felix Ranjeeth brought their photography and crafts to market from Richmond and set up alongside Rachel Cavazos’s booth where she sold her resin jewelry creations.
From food, fruits and vegetables to jewelry and crafts, Riverside Park on Elm in Wharton is the place to shop, Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon until July 1 when the market breaks for summer.
