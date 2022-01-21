The Wharton High School baseball field will get a new outfield fence later this year after the upcoming baseball season.
Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin gave an update to the board of trustees Thursday evening to let them know the timeline of the project and to make them aware that the projected cost is close to the $50,000 threshold where the board would have to approve the expenditure.
“A requirement for Babe Ruth organization to be able to use our field you know, one of the requirements was that they had to have temporary advertising. There would no longer be permanent advertising on the outfield wall. And so, we have agreed on that,” he said.
Another reason for the replacement is the fact that the boards on the wooden fence are warping and need to be replaced.
“There’s no way we can take those signs down and have a salvageable fence. And so we’re gonna have to replace the fence,” he said.
O’Guin said he has a low bid from an El Campo company to do the work at just under $50,000. With the delay to get the job done, the question was raised if the bid price would hold or if inflation would push it over the $50,000 mark.
“Are we locked into this contract if it’s not going to happen for six months?” asked Trustee Rachel Rust.
Maintenance Director Mike Lanier said they cannot guarantee it.
“I can’t guarantee you that in today’s environment,” he said. “As you know, material costs keep going up.”
He said say that if it crosses the $50,000 threshold it would be brought back to the board for a vote.
Rust wanted to know if the money for the fence was in the budget. O’Guin told her the fence would be put into next year’s budget since the work will not be done until the next budget cycle.
Lanier said the structure of the fence is sound, but that the boards will be replaced with metal and all permanent advertising will come down. O’Guin said the Babe Ruth league will put up and take down temporary advertising.
Official logos
O’Guin, who has been superintendent for nearly two years, said one of the things he has wanted to address is establishing official logos for the district. He proposed two logos, one the block W and the other the W with the tiget jumping over it.
“From the time I got here, I’ve had you know several people make a request that we consider you know, they appreciate the block W but there’s a lot of people in this community who don’t see the block W as the original logo for Wharton,” he said. “They see the block W with the tiger jumping through as the logo, but then I also have quite a few people who appreciate the block W.”
Rust noted that even though both logos have been in use within the district, there was a question of copyright.
“Do we own the artwork?” she asked. “The reason I’m asking is because I used to have a cousin who was in the t-shirt, whatever design, and they sold a lot of things to Katy and Katy has a tiger. And they have their own tiger and LSU has their tigers. And so there are a lot of tigers out there that somebody owns the artwork to it, you can’t just use it if somebody owns it. So has anybody researched to see if what you want to use is something that we can use, or if it is copyrighted by someone else.”
That caught O’Guin by surprise.
“So I’m not aware that we don’t own the artwork. I got the logo of what was used in the past, and I assume that this district had had copyrighted it,” he said.
The board voted unanimously to approve both logos, with the stipulation that the tiger image first be researched and cleared of any copyright concerns.
Cost set for dressing rooms
In other action, the board approved the maximum cost for the new dressing facility and track and field improvements at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
Lanier and Greg Polasek of Polasek Construction informed the board that the maximum price for the project would be $1,997,017 with a 15% soft cost of $299,553 to cover cost overruns and unexpected expenses. The facility would include two unisex dressing rooms, including showers. There would also be improvements and upgrades to the track for the field events.
