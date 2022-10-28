City council OKs housing development plan

Wharton Mayor Tim Barker, right, presents a proclamation to Wharton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Anthony Abbott in recognition of October as Fire Prevention Month during the Oct. 24 meeting. “Thank y’all for this proclamation means a lot to us,” Abbott said. “The fire department does work hard through October. They work hard through the whole year doing fire prevention but October is our special month. We’ve been going to all the schools with all the elementaries so far, day cares, and a couple of businesses. This is working in our community and it’s kept fires down.”

 Photo by Joe Southern

The Wharton City Council on Monday approved a development agreement that will help bring a 220-home subdivision to the city.

“We have an approximately 55-acre piece of land on the corner of Milam and Alabama on which we’re proposing to develop into approximately 220 homes, said Brian Jarrard of Wharton 55 LLC.

