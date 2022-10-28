City council OKs housing development plan

The Wharton City Council on Monday approved a development agreement that will help bring a 220-home subdivision to the city.
“We have an approximately 55-acre piece of land on the corner of Milam and Alabama on which we’re proposing to develop into approximately 220 homes, said Brian Jarrard of Wharton 55 LLC.
Jarrard and his partner Jim Maddox said the homes would range in size from 1,400-2,200 square feet and be at a price point of $250,000 to $300,000.
“Our estimated expenses are roughly $10 million for public infrastructure, and this project will bring approximately $60 million in taxable value to the city tax rolls,” Jarrard said.
Councilman Don Mueller asked if they would still have five-foot setbacks on 40-foot lots.
“Absolutely, yes. We do a standard setback on each side, just like we do on a 50- or 60- or 70-foot lot. We typically have that five-foot setback,” Jarrard said.
He said smaller homes and higher prices are necessary to make the project viable.
“In today’s interest rate environment and the cost of building, in order to hit that first-time homebuyer price-point, a 60-foot lot just isn’t possible anymore. We’ve seen that in places like Rosenberg. A starter home in Rosenberg is almost half a million dollars it seems like,” Jarrard said
“When we started talking about the homes a couple of years ago, we were 1,400-2,200 square feet,” Jim Maddox said. “Those homes were $175,000 to $250,000. With construction costs going up we’re lucky to … deliver one for $250,000; it’s kind of the bottom. And so, 1,400-2,200 square feet basically are now 1,400 to 1,700 or 1,800 square feet. So our market is pretty much always been trying to keep ’em under $300,000, which is, for old people like me, that’s hard to believe those are start-up homes. But that’s what it is.”
City Manager Joseph Pace said the city can’t be picky when it comes to building homes.
“The city I was at before, our standard lot was like 90 by 110 ... Here, we don’t have that luxury. We just need housing here,” he said.
At a previous meeting with the council the developers discussed using a Public Improvement District (PID) or a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to fund the public infrastructure. It appears they may have settled on the TIRZ.
“This development agreement talks about the PID, the TIRZ, so make sure y’all understand that you will be the TIRZ board as well,” Pace informed the council. “The county is not involved in it, neither the EDC (Wharton Economic Development Corporation), so you will be the TIRZ.”
Jarrard said the development would be similar to another one they have in Angleton.
“We have a project called Riverwood Ranch in Angleton where … the same product would be similar here and it’s turned into a really nice deal. It’s well landscaped, well taken care of, deed restrictions are in place, everything is new,” he said. “The lake with a fountain and nice entry signage and everybody who lives there is, I’ve gotten a lot of kind words. In fact, the mayor was looking for a house there the other day.”
He said the development would be governed by a homeowners association and will be annexed into the city.
Jarrard said if all goes well, they will get the infrastructure into the ground within nine months and have houses going up by the end of next year.
“But the one good thing about this, we talked about city growth and we talked about even in my interview, before I was hired here, about the growth that’s coming to Wharton, this is just indicative of that growth,” Pace said.
