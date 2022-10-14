UPDATED: Two stabbed at Wharton High School

Two students were stabbed and three more arrested Wednesday afternoon as the result of a fight in the cafeteria at Wharton High School.
The high school and adjacent Wharton Junior High School were put on lockdown while law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. The fight reportedly started when a student who had been bullied drew a “bladed object” when he was about to be attacked by other students.
The two students who were stabbed were flown by medical helicopters to Houston hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are declining to provide names of the students who were stabbed but did name the three 17-year-olds who were arrested.
Leroy Scarlett and Trace Alvarado were charged with Class A assault (assault causing bodily injury) and Jordi Vasquez was charged with tampering with evidence.
In a hastily called press conference by Wharton Police Chief Terry Lynch and Wharton ISD Superintendent Michael O’Guin, Lynch referred to the weapon as a “bladed object” because he could not confirm that it was a knife, and police have not yet recovered the weapon. He said Vasquez was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding the weapon.
“During the course of the investigation, it was learned multiple subjects allegedly attacked a single individual in the cafeteria area of Wharton High School,” the police department said in a statement. “As a result of the investigation, three subjects were taken into custody with additional arrests expected.”
All three students who were arrested were released on surety bonds Thursday; Scarlett and Alvarado on $30,000 bonds and Vasquez on a $15,000 bond.
WPD Public Information Officer Ariel Soltura said that the investigation is ongoing and that neither of the injured students were arrested, but their involvement is “still under investigation.”
Although no statement has been made by officials, it has been implied that a group of students were attempting to assault Vasquez when the incident occurred. Video circulating on social media shows several students brawling and being separated by teachers.
“Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School were both placed on lockdown while campus and district police located one of the students that was involved,” O’Guin said in a statement shortly after the incident.
Several law enforcement agencies responded and access to the school was blocked, causing worried parents to line the streets nearby waiting to retrieve their students. Once the scene was under control and the injured students transported for medical care, parents were allowed on campus to get their students.
“The scene is secure, and Wharton ISD has deferred the ongoing investigation to the Wharton Police Department. At this time, we believe the alleged offense to be student-driven and not a result of anyone gaining access to the school from outside,” the WPD said in a statement.
In statements on social media, Wharton ISD said it will, “have enhanced police presence for the remainder of the week at Wharton Junior High and Wharton High School.”
“If any support is needed for our students or staff, counselors will be on both Wharton Junior High and Wharton High School campuses” the rest of the week, the district said.
On Thursday, O’Guin said he spent the mornings at both campuses (the junior high is housed in modular units next to the high school while the junior high building undergoes reconstruction).
“Things are going well. There were quite a few students absent which is to be expected but those who were present are doing well,” O’Guin said. “The staff is doing a very good job of trying to make things as normal as possible. I continue to be impressed by the resolve of our students and staff during this very difficult time.”
Several requests to Wharton ISD Police Chief Landy Williams for comment were not responded to by press time. It is not known which officer was on duty at the time, where he was when the fight broke out, or how he responded.
