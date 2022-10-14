UPDATED: Two stabbed at Wharton High School

Parents and law enforcement officers gather in front of Wharton High School where two students were stabbed in a fight. Wharton High School and Wharton Junior High School were both locked down Wednesday afternoon and the school district issued a statement saying the students were safe. Three students were later arrested by the Wharton Police Department.

 Photo by Joe Southern

Two students were stabbed and three more arrested Wednesday afternoon as the result of a fight in the cafeteria at Wharton High School.

The high school and adjacent Wharton Junior High School were put on lockdown while law enforcement agencies responded to the incident. The fight reportedly started when a student who had been bullied drew a “bladed object” when he was about to be attacked by other students.

