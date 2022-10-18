Murder suspect arrested in Bay City

An 18-year-old man who is facing charges related to a shooting that injured two people in Wharton this summer turned himself into Bay City police this week on a charge of murder.
Jerome Clayton Sanford Jr. is accused of shooting to death Devante Keishawn “KeKe” Baugh of Bay City shortly after 11 a.m. on Oct. 11.
The Bay City Police Department received a 911 call with the caller reporting multiple shots fired at 1408 Whitson St., Roland Hilliard Apartments, in Bay City.
“Subsequent calls to the police department dispatch center reported a man was down in the parking lot of the apartment complex,” the BCPD said in a press release. “Responding patrol officers arrived and found 21-year-old victim, Devante Keishawn Baugh AKA “KeKe,” of Bay City, deceased from a gunshot wound. Officers were able to determine the suspect(s) had fled the scene.”
Sharing a post on Facebook, the Wharton Police Department said, “This person has been charged with murder, an alleged offense in Bay City, Texas. He’s also been an alleged shooting suspect within Wharton numerous times. Getting him apprehended is a top priority.”
Sanford (aka JJ), of Houston, was arrested by the Wharton Police Department Aug. 13 on 14 warrants for deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting June 26 at Riverbend Apartments that injured an 18-year old man and 9-year-old boy. He posted a bond of $150,000 and was released on Aug. 15.
Jason Matthew Garza was arrested by the police department on June 29 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the case. Garza was a released the next day on a $50,000 bond. J’Kyriahn Holloway, 18, of Clute currently has 12 warrants for deadly conduct and one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged involvement in the shooting. He has not been arrested yet.
According to Bay City police, “Multiple agencies are collaborating or assisted with this investigation, to include the Texas Rangers, Matagorda County District Attorney’s Office, and the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.
“The case is still very active. Police seek the help of the public and we are asking for cooperation from our community. We know people in the victim’s circle either know what happened or what led to this senseless shooting. This shooting could be retaliation for earlier incidents and could lead to further violence. If we do not get help from the community, this violence may continue.
“Detective Richard Morales is the lead investigator on the case. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Bay City Police Department at 979-245-8500.”
