City terminates lease for Los Cucos restaurant

First Los Cucos Mexican Café was lost in a fire last December.
Then, on March 13, the owners lost their lease and will have to tear the remainder of the building down. The City of Wharton, which owns the land the building sits on next to the Colorado River, terminated the lease during the regular city council meeting. Terminating the lease is not related to the fire; the fire only expedited it. The city is in the process of acquiring and clearing property along the river so the U.S. Corps of Engineers can build a levee.
“The Cabreras (Manuel and Sergio) actually own the building, they just leased the property from the city,” City Secretary Paula Favors said at the council meeting. “So what we’re asking is to that they have time to remove that building. And we’re going to terminate the lease with them.”
She said the city attorney reviewed the contract and said it is ready to be served.
Constructed in 1955, the Los Cucos building covered 9,730 square feet, according to the Wharton County Central Appraisal District. The site is owned by Sergio Cabrera of New Braunfels and was assessed on the tax roll at $523,893.
