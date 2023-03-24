City terminates lease for Los Cucos restaurant

The burned out remains of the Los Cucos Mexican Café await demolition after a fire gutted the building last December. The City of Wharton, which owns the land, terminated the lease with the building’s owners at the last city council meeting.

First Los Cucos Mexican Café was lost in a fire last December.

Then, on March 13, the owners lost their lease and will have to tear the remainder of the building down. The City of Wharton, which owns the land the building sits on next to the Colorado River, terminated the lease during the regular city council meeting. Terminating the lease is not related to the fire; the fire only expedited it. The city is in the process of acquiring and clearing property along the river so the U.S. Corps of Engineers can build a levee.

