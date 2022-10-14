Registration for Wharton County Junior College’s winter 2022 mini-term and spring 2023 semester opens on Nov. 2.
WCJC is offering a winter mini-term from Dec. 19 through Jan. 6. The registration period is open from Nov. 2 through Dec. 19. The spring 2023 semester begins on Jan. 17. Registration will run from Nov. 2 through Jan. 18.
A host of financial aid options are available for students, including grants, loans and scholarships. Visit wcjc.edu for more information, along with detailed course offerings and schedules.
“Students should register early to ensure they get into the courses and timeslots that work for them. The later they wait, the fewer options they will have,” said WCJC’s Dean of Enrollment Management and Registrar Jerry Martinez. “A schedule that works increases the chance of academic success.”
