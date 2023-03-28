Police now believe an El Campo man caught trying to video girls changing clothes in the El Campo High School auditorium dressing room recorded at least 17 people, ages 6 to 17, in bathrooms and while changing clothes.
Jaylin Makhi Hawkins, 18, was initially booked into the Wharton County Jail March 9 on two invasive recording charges based on an El Campo High School video. He posted $16,000 in bonds that same day and was released. He remained out on bond as of press time.
More than a dozen additional charges are imminent, according to El Campo Police Detective Sgt. Ryan Schaer.
“He will receive a charge of invasive visual recording for each victim he recorded. So, if in one video there were six victims, he will be charged with six counts,” Schaer said. “... For each time a victim is nude in a video, and that victim is younger than 18, he will be charged with possession of child pornography ... In total, he is facing anywhere between 21 to 23 additional felony charges... four of those will be possession of child pornography charges.”
Hundreds of videos were found on Hawkins’ phone after it was seized by El Campo ISD officials Feb. 28 when a 17-year-old student spotted it hidden in the women’s dressing room during theater practice, according to police.
At the time, Hawkins had been an El Campo High School senior and the punishment process including removal from campus began as the phone was turned over to police for the criminal investigation to get under way.
Police said both students recorded in the ECHS theatre undressing were girls at least 17 years old.
Once Schaer and ECPD specialists began to examine the contents of Hawkins’ phone, 32 videos were recovered that were concerning, Schaer said, adding those images were of both boys and girls and believed to have been taken between June 2022 and Feb. 28.
All images are voyeuristic in nature, none depict any interaction or violence, he said.
“Most of the videos were shot here in El Campo with one video shot in Wharton, the Baptist Church on Depot Street in town (First Baptist), El Campo High School and a private residence in Wharton County,” Schaer said. “They were shot in dressing rooms and bathrooms.”
Police said none of the videos were taken with consent.
“We interviewed each victim to obtain positive identifications of those depicted,” Schaer said. “All the victims have been notified. If there is family that believed they might be a victim, they can breathe relief as all the victims have been identified and notified.”
There’s no indication that any of the videos were shared in any fashion and no messages indicating that anyone else may have seen them.
“Most of the videos showed his face as he set up the device and recovered it. He always worked alone,” Schaer said. “I’d say that due to the lack of mention of the videos in the thousands of messages I recovered from his phone, this isn’t likely that anyone else has ever viewed them. He never talked about it in any of his messages.”
Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years behind bars and a fine up to $10,000. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.
Police have not been able to interview Hawkins, as an attorney was engaged right as the investigation got under way.
“I’m confident in the evidence we have will bring a favorable outcome to those victimized,” Schaer added. “The evidence is convincing and all the victims, while traumatized, have been incredibly helpful. This case would not be where it is without the cooperation from the victims. Their patience and perseverance are appreciated.”
“The community will feel safer if he was in jail unable to video any additional victims,” Schaer said.
The additional charges are expected to be filed within the next two weeks.
