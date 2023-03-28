Police now believe an El Campo man caught trying to video girls changing clothes in the El Campo High School auditorium dressing room recorded at least 17 people, ages 6 to 17, in bathrooms and while changing clothes.

Jaylin Makhi Hawkins, 18, was initially booked into the Wharton County Jail March 9 on two invasive recording charges based on an El Campo High School video. He posted $16,000 in bonds that same day and was released. He remained out on bond as of press time.

