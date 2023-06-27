(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Darrell James Norman, 41, of 131 N. Live Oak in Glen Flora for assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 55 days in county jail for the Jan. 14, 2022 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Latasha Nasha Norman, 42, of 605 W. Caney, Apt. 6, in Wharton for four counts of theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions. He was sentenced to 18 months in state jail for the Jan. 12 and 17, March 23 and June 21, 2022 offenses with credit for 208 days served.
• Tyrone Oneil, 42, of 1016 W. Second in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams and evading arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on five years deferred probation for the Feb. 4 crimes on the condition he serve 52 days in county jail. Oneil was given credit for the full time served.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against him if he is able to complete all terms.
• Kevin Euegene Repka, 52, of 513 Main in Louise for theft less than $100 value with a previous conviction, a Class A misdemeanor. Sentenced to three days in county jail for the March 4, 2022 incident, Repka was given credit for the full time already served.
The court also adjudicated Repka’s prior conviction for theft less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions on July 13, 2019. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 45 days already served.
• Bethany Jo Rodgers, 32, of 301 Magusson in Palacios for two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams on March 21. She was placed on four years deferred probation on the grounds she serve 57 days in county jail.
The judge also ordered Rodgers to perform 200 hours community service and take a drug offenders education program.
Rodgers received credit for the full time already served.
• Dylon Christopher Rodgers, 30, of 301 Magusson in Palacios for two counts possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams on March 21. He was placed on five years probation on the grounds he serve 57 days in county jail.
Judge Randy Clapp of the 329th District Court also fined Rodgers $500, ordered him to take a drug offender education class, perform 250 hours community service and enroll in parenting classes.
Rodgers received credit for the full time already served.
• Wayne Douglas Washington Jr., 49, of 133 Sanford in Wharton for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 21, 2022. He was sentenced to 178 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Dustin Ray York, 19, of 78 Wanda Lane in El Campo for deadly conduct - discharging a firearm on June 18, 2022 and forgery on Feb. 15, 2022. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to take anti-theft classes, forfeit a weapon, to perform 400 hours community service and pay $1,600 in restitution.
Revocations
• Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 21, of 310 Lincoln in El Campo for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in a drug free zone on May 22, 2019 and theft of a firearm on April 26, 2019.
His convictions were adjudicated and he was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for one day served.
• Ellia Douglas Johnson Jr., 27, of 3613 Liberty in Corpus Christi for possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana on Nov. 10, 2020, a Class A misdemeanor.
His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 42 days in county jail with credit for the full time served.
• Saniel Cruz Sanchez Jr., 19, of 704 W. Fifth in El Campo for theft of a firearm on Sept. 19, 2021. His conviction was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 323 days in county jail with the full time already served.
