The high pressure dome pulling an early fall front into Texas helped steer Hurricane Ian well to the east this week.
As the storm strengthens into a major hurricane threatening the Florida coastline, officials warn that one Texas front does not mean the 2022 Texas hurricane season is over.
“It is not wise to let our guard down, anything could happen. We will be keeping watch on the weather,” El Campo Emergency Management Director Jimmy George Jr. said Monday.
The historical Texas hurricane season peaks around Sept. 10, slowly diminishing in threat until the season officially closes Nov. 30.
Storms continue to push off the coast Africa making their way westward as National Weather Service officials issue warnings of a more active than normal 2022 season.
“We are never in the clear from a hurricane because of where they begin and where they end up,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Russell McDougall said Tuesday. “They can begin way off the coast of Africa and they can pop up in the Gulf with strengths varying. The Hurricane Center can never completely predict where the hurricane will have landfall or its strength until it is close to the landfall location and even then hurricanes are unpredictable.”
Both emergency management workers urged people to remain prepared.
“The public should stay alert for any storms that may develop and keep ready,” George said.
Residents should have a hurricane kit with materials needed to sustain each member of the family for three days without electricity, running water or any other support. In general, this includes a gallon of water per person, non-refrigerated food, medicines, first aid materials, food and supplies for pets, basic tools, flash lights or other lighting sources, identification and more.
“Keep a preparation kit together that can be easily accessed at a moment’s notice so you will not have the burden of trying to locate things at local stores where supplies diminish quickly,” McDougall said.
Materials should also be available to secure one’s home, especially windows and garage doors; and the state recommends vehicles have at least a half tank of fuel throughout hurricane season.
“I would like to say we are prepared for whatever may occur, but in reality most people don’t fully prepare for anything until they have to. This is complacency, I would like for all citizens to have a plan and a minimum of supplies for any disaster that may occur in our city,” George said.
A trained paramedic and long-time volunteer firefighter, George has been there answering the calls for help when storm winds blew through the city and the county. He’s worked with hurricane relief efforts, most recently helping East Wharton County residents with evacuations as the stalled fronts of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey brought record rains and flooding.
El Campo was surrounded by water during Harvey, but was largely spared damage. Hurricane Ike, which stayed east of Houston in 2008, and Hurricane Rita in 2005 also stayed away from the city. Forecasters put Rita’s landfall at Matagorda with northward motion to El Campo until the last few days when its steering currents made a hard-right turn, throwing it ashore east of Houston.
“The public needs to stay alert and prepared for any type of storm tropical or from the north,” George said.
Hurricane Ian is projected make landfall as a Category 3 or 4 on the western Florida coast late tonight or early tomorrow morning in the Tampa Bay area.
Relief efforts are standing by to see the extent of the damage it causes as it heads north expected to be in North Carolina as a tropical depression by Saturday night.
