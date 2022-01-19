Leedo Manufacturing catches fire

Thursday night, the East Bernard VFD responded to a commercial structure fire at Leedo Manufacturing in East Bernard at 12:17 a.m.
Wharton County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 was first to arrive and found heavy fire in the southeast area of the building. EBVFD had a quick knock down of the fire and kept it from spreading when Hungerford VFD arrived to assist with water and manpower.
Other areas of the building had large amounts of fuel load consisting of wood product, but the fire did not spread to that area of the building.
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office and other Leedo plant officials also assisted. The cause of the fire was not announced as of press time.
