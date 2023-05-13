The Wharton Police Department is seeking sponsors to put cadets through Wharton County Junior College’s basic peace officer course.
“You’ll receive an update each quarter as to how your cadet is doing throughout their police academy journey, leading up to and through graduation,” the department said in a press release. “Additionally, you’ll be invited to their swearing-in ceremony as they transition from cadet to Wharton police officer.”
