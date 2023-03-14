The University of California, San Francisco is offering a free online workshop to help rural caregivers. The project is funded by the National Institutes of Health.
The workshop includes training on how to reduce stress, manage the difficult behaviors of a friend or family member with memory loss, and plan for the future. Participants will also get support from other caregivers and trained staff.
Because it is online, the workshop is accessible to caregivers whenever they want it, day or night, accessed on computer, tablet or smartphone.
Caregivers are eligible if they live in a rural area, care for someone with memory loss, have internet access, and provide care for at least 10 hours per week. Those who participate will be asked to complete four surveys on their caregiving experiences and will receive up to $80 in cash.
For more information, visit caregiverproject.ucsf.edu and complete an eligibility survey, call 1-833-634-0603, or email caregiverproject@ucsf.edu.
