Satterfield fires lawyers, will represent himself for rest of trial

Robert Allen Satterfield

By the time the Wharton County courthouse bell clanged noon Monday, murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield’s attorneys and their team had already packed up and had probably left the Wharton city limits.

Satterfield, on trial for allegedly murdering a 4-year-old boy, along with his mother and father, had just asked for, and been granted, the opportunity to represent himself in the trial that started Jan 9.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.