Joe Southern, managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express, won second place in the Photographer of the Year competition for large weekly newspapers in the South Texas Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest for 2021.
The award was for his work at the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post. The award ceremony was held at the association’s annual convention held April 21-23 in Corpus Christi.
