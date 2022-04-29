Wharton, TX (77488)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.