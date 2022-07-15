Proposed county budget short $170,000

Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath gave commissioners an update Monday on where the proposed 2023 budget stands, and even with an anticipated increase of $1.6 million in revenue, the budget is currently $170,000 in the hole.
“I will tell you right now on the budget that that I’m penciling together and working with … right now it’s like it’s $170,000 in the red. It’s in the hole. It’s not there,” he said.
That budget includes 3% raises for county employees, but also an unanticipated 25% spike in the cost of property insurance, accounting for $85,000 of the $170,000 deficit.
“Our property insurance last year, I think went up like 2.8%. This year went up like 25%, maybe more,” he said.
Spenrath said he will not have final tax revenue projections from the Central Appraisal District until the end of July. He did say that property value in Wharton County has grown by $80 million to almost $588 million.
“That’s an increase of 12.7% from last year,” he said.
He said even though the value has gone up, it means the tax rate has to go down.
“This is our current, no-new revenue tax rate, it used to be called the effective tax rate, that we’re living in right now, almost 42.5 cents,” he said. “And as I told you last time, when your valuations go up, unless you’re raising taxes, your tax levy has to go down. So, I am guesstimating that it’s going to be right at 38 cents … $.3808 with that new $80 million (property value).”
The net result is about $1.6 million in new revenue for the county. That revenue, however, is not enough to meet projected needs, especially with rampant inflation.
“And so that’s kind of the number that we’re working with right now,” he said. “And can that number change before the first meeting in August? You darn right it can. So right now everything we’re doing is preliminary.
“So the first thing we’re looking at is changing the travel allowances… Between the auditor and I, what we’re proposing is a 20% increase in travel allowances, because of the cost of (fuel).”
Spenrath spent a lot of time discussing proposals for pay raises, especially for the sheriff’s office, which is the largest department in the county.
“If we can’t change anything, we have $176,000 in recurring (expenses) for pay raises. And I’m going to show you in a minute, we need like almost $900,000 for pay raises,” he said.
Spenrath said he cannot justify not giving raised this year due to inflation.
“This year alone, the cost of living is 7.5%. You all know food and gasoline is all higher. And we this year gave our employees at 3%, so you can see we’re not keeping up… I’m just trying to show you why it’s important that we give a good meaningful pay raise. We need to give something meaningful,” he said. “So in 2018 we gave a gross $3,500. In 2019 we didn’t do anything, and 2020 it was 3%, and in 2021 nothing, and then this current year is 3%. If you average those out it’s like 1.5% the last four years.”
Spenrath also went over other increased expenses, such as new positions and increased costs of various goods and services. There was no action taken on the budget and the commissioners will hold more meetings and public hearings in August before passing he budget in September to begin in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.